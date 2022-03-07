Formula 1 and Frontier Developments Announce F1 Manager 2022 Video Game





Formula 1 and Frontier Development today announced the first managed simulation game, F1 Manager 2022, as part of a long-term multi-title contract scheduled for release in the summer of 2022.

Become the team principal of the team of your choice in the first entry of this exciting series of games and lead drivers, engineers and fans to glory after the 2022 F1 Constructors and Driver Championships. With unmatched reliability and broadcast quality presentations, this game offers the opportunity to own every aspect that leads the team to glory.

F1 Manager 2022 provides a similarly challenging experience for new and enthusiastic motorsport enthusiasts, detailing the complexity of the world’s most prestigious racing brands. Upgrade cars and racing facilities, hire drivers and engineers, balance budgets and driver demand, and once the race weekend begins, calm down under pressure and make important decisions to lead your team to victory. To do.

After signing a license agreement with F1 in early 2020, Frontier is working hard to create major new game franchises to join successful portfolios such as Elite Dangerous, Planet Coaster, Jurassic World Evolution 1 & 2, and Planet Zoo. I’ve been working on it. The F1 Manager franchise will be the first frontier to enter the annual sports license as part of a long-term multi-title contract with F1.

F1 Manager 2022 will be available on Xbox Series X in the summer of 2022 | S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Steam, Epic Store. Games can now be added to the wishlist on Steam (https://store.steampowered.com/app/1708520/F1_Manager_2022/). To watch the public video, please visit here (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T6DCSwimUBA).

Ross Brawn, Managing Director-Motorsport, Formula 1:

It’s great to see F1 Manager 2022 take shape and people see this exciting title come true. From my personal experience, I know that leading a team can be difficult, but it’s certainly rewarding. The F1 Manager franchise is a great opportunity for fans to take the position of team principal and experience some of it for themselves. Frontier is confident that its successful track record in management games will provide fans with a fun and engaging experience.

David Braben, CEO and Founder of Frontier Developments:

We are pleased to partner with a great F1 team on this exciting occasion. We have worked closely with them to provide a truly authentic experience. They have provided us with extensive access to all aspects of the sport to make this possible. I feel this is the beginning of something special. I was looking forward to delivering F1 Manager 2022 to players in the summer of 2022.

Frontier Developments, Game Director, Andrew Fletcher:

It’s never been better to be a Formula 1 fan. And we were excited to bring our views to the world of turbocharged managed games, the world’s largest racing brand. F1 Manager 2022 provides an experience for both new and long-term fans, both exciting and genuine. Our commitment to the ever-changing world of F1 lays a strong foundation for a long and special series that evolves over time.

