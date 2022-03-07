Pre-order Samsungs’ new NeoQ LED 8K smart TV. Buy a $ 500 Frame QLED HDR Smart TV





Ask Samsung TV owners and they’ll say that the tech giants they own are a step up.

Samsung seems to be at the forefront of what to do next with that technology. So now may be your chance to get their latest and greatest TV before it sells out.

The 65-class QN800B Samsung Neo QLED 8K smart TV can now be pre-ordered at Samsung for about $ 3,500.

Here’s what they say:

See everything in 8K with the ultra-premium Samsung Neo QLED 8K with a neural quantum processor. Experience unprecedented detail on a screen vividly created by Samsung’s unique mini LED. Immerse yourself in the next level of viewing experience with an incredibly slim profile. Experience the vibrant and realistic 3D sound in the midst of action.

Check out the various payment options for your 8K smart TV here.

Samsung’s other popular TVs, frames are still popular items, and the TV is priced at $ 200 from a TV that can double the picture frame when not in use. A decoration that virtually disappears from view and blends into your home. The Frame’s biggest option is the 85 version, which sells for around $ 4,300 to $ 3,800.

Here’s what they say:

Turn your frame into a beautiful work of art when you’re not watching TV in art mode. This 85-inch TV display features state-of-the-art QLED technology and crisp 4K clarity to enhance your art and entertainment experience. Use the customizable TV bezel of the frame as a way to blend the style and color of your TV with your home decor.

Frames come in a variety of sizes and prices. Buy the one that best suits your home and budget around here.

Samsung’s 2021 frame QLED 4K smart TV is on sale.

