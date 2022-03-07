According to Google, Chrome on macOS is faster than Safari – TechCrunch





Version 100 of Google Chrome will be released within a few weeks, but after this period there is still room for speeding up the browser. As Google announced today, version 99 of Chrome on macOS can earn 300 points in the Speedometer benchmark, first developed by Apple’s WebKit team. This is, as Google points out, the fastest performance browser ever.

Speedometer 2.0 tests responsiveness, making it a great proxy for the user experience. It’s been a while since competition in the browser market focused on speed. In particular, most vendors are betting on the same Chromium codebase to build their browsers (except for Mozilla’s Firefox and Apple’s WebKit-based Safari). But that doesn’t mean that different development teams have stopped thinking about ways to accelerate the user experience. Like many mature technologies, no major progress has been made these days. This does not mean that competition between different vendors has stopped, despite the fact that vendors are gathering as part of Interop 2022 to successfully adapt browsers to web standards.

However, there is always room for optimization as new chips emerge. Initially, Chrome’s performance on Apple’s M1 chips was ok, but 15 months after the launch of these Arm-based chips, Chrome started running 43% faster. Google also today emphasized that browser graphics performance outperforms Safari’s graphics performance by 15 times. Percent, thanks also to some new technologies in this area. This is in addition to many common JavaScript optimizations that Google announced earlier last year.

There’s no news for Windows users today, but Google says there are some improvements in Chrome on Android as well. According to the company, page loads should be 15% faster, thanks to navigation optimizations that prioritize “significant navigation moments in the browser user interface thread.”

Are you going to notice any of this? Modern browsers with fast connections render almost every page in no time. However, it doesn’t take long to make the software responsive, so 43% of M1 Macs can be more productive when browsing TikTok (or managing Jira tickets, etc.).

