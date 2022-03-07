Big Pixel update allows you to type and talk during a call





Google’s latest feature drop for Pixel smartphones enhances live captioning for calls, eliminating the need to speak altogether. There’s also a new custom sticker option, support for YouTube watch parties on Duo, and Snapchat’s night photography mode. According to Google, the feature will be rolled out from Pixel 3A to 5A today and will be available on Pixel 6 and 6 Pro later this month.

Google’s live captioning feature used to be able to convert incoming voice to text, but now it’s updated to work the other way around, so you can enter text and read it to Google software over the phone. The short GIF released by the company shows how to access the feature from the volume button menu and type the message completely or choose from pre-made responses. The previous Pixel 6-specific Direct My Call and Wait Time features have been extended to all Pixel smartphones back to the Pixel 3A.

Live caption of a live call. Image: Google

The Pixels At a Glance widget is designed to display important information directly on the home and lock screens and has been upgraded to provide details about the battery life of connected Bluetooth devices (no need). If so, there is another battery widget) (depends on At a Glance). We also now offer earthquake alerts and reminders to turn off alerts the day before holidays. With the apparent removal of Google’s snapshot feature, At a Glance appears to be a spiritual successor.

After being released on the Galaxy S22 earlier this year, the Pixel will also include Google Duos co-viewing and live sharing capabilities. You can watch YouTube videos with your friends and share other apps via Google Duo. Snapchat will be updated on Pixel devices to support Night Sight. This will make your photos more comfortable in the dark. On the other hand, if the language is set to US English, Gboard will provide stickers with custom text. An interpreter mode designed to translate face-to-face conversations now supports Spanish, Italian, and French on Pixel 6 devices.

Finally, existing functionality has been extended to new languages. The Googles Recorder app will be able to transcribe Italian and Spanish on Pixel 6 series devices, but support for Assistant Quick Phrase has been extended to be available in Spanish, Italian and French.

