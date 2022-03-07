Apple Event March 2022: What to Expect





Apple’s March 2022 Event Invitation

Apple

Apple will be hosting its first launch event on Tuesday, announcing a new iPhone, iPad, and perhaps some new Macs.

The launch will be livestreamed from Apple’s Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, CA, as well as all of the company’s launch events since 2020.

The launch of Apple’s spring device isn’t as important as the traditional fall event unveiling new iPhone models before the holiday shopping season. The fall iPhone is more expensive and more profitable for Apple. Following a similar spring launch last year, the event on Tuesday announced the new iPad Pro, a redesigned iMac desktop computer, and AirTags.

Analysts and media reports predict that Apple’s spring launch event on Tuesday will include:

Low price iPhone

iPhone SE

Todd Haselton | CNBC

According to Bloomberg News, Apple is expected to update the iPhone SE with 5G support, faster processors, and better cameras. But the most important issue for investors is whether Apple will keep the same price as the current $ 399 iPhone SE launched two years ago, or revamp it to sell the 2020 model at a lower price. Is it going to continue? Doing so could help Apple gain market share for cheap Android phones that sell for less than $ 399.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said on Monday that the new iPhone SE could stand out compared to bargain phones, and there is a global “stagnation of demand” for this model.

iPad Air

iPad Air

Source: Apple Inc.

Apple released the new high-end iPad Pro last spring and updated the iPad Mini and regular iPad last fall.

That’s why the $ 599 iPad Air, the middle child of the iPad, is the best model to update. The current model has a 10.9 inch screen and a fingerprint sensor built into the power button.

In a note earlier this year, TF Securities analyst Min Chikuo added Apple’s latest version of the mobile chip, optional 5G support, and an improved camera for a new version of the overall same design this spring. He said he may release an iPad Air. ..

Mac

Apple is launching a new iMac in a new color.

Source: Apple Inc.

Apple’s promotional tagline for Tuesday’s event is “Peak Performance,” suggesting that at least one new device has significant speed or power. So maybe we’ll see a new Mac.

Apple is migrating its laptop and desktop lineup to run on its own chip, called the M1, instead of the Intel chip. Last year, Apple released the iMac and MacBook Pro with that chip. In late 2020, we released MacBook Air, Mac Mini, and a single MacBook Pro model.

Apple hasn’t announced a successor to the M1 chip family yet, but many of these devices are starting to enter the window to be updated. In addition, Apple fans are looking for a larger version of the iMac with an Apple chip and a 27-inch display.

Apple’s news website 9to5Mac quoted a source last week that Apple is working on a new model with a new external display as well as a high-speed chip that could be called Mac Studio. However, Apple also holds an annual developer conference called WWDC in June. This may be suitable for launching an expensive professional-level Mac.

iOS 15.4

Apple iOS 15 Spotlight Search

Apple

Apple may also announce the release date of the next major software update for the iPhone and iPad at the event.

Apple has been testing iOS 15.4 since January, the second biggest update of the year after iOS 16, which hasn’t been announced yet, and will be released at WWDC in June and released in the fall.

iOS 15.4 includes Apple’s new payment product with the ability to use a mask to unlock the phone, new pictograms, and anyone with an iPhone that can accept credit card payments without additional hardware. It includes some new features such as.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/03/07/what-to-expect-from-apples-event-on-tuesday-a-budget-iphone-and-more.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos