Standalone display rendering showcases possible “wildcards” for Apple events





Most of the hope that Apple’s standalone monitor would come out was given up, but some new rumors hoped it would arrive not only on Tuesday, but also on Tuesday.

Bloomberg’s Mark Garman reports in his latest power-on newsletter that, along with the iPhone SE, iPad Air, and the new Mac, “the fourth” wildcard “can be announced at Apple’s” Peak Performance Event. ” I have. According to Garman, that may be a lot, but the most interesting is the “announcement of next-generation monitors.”

With little confidence, Garman said he “will not rule out” getting a preview of Apple’s next-generation external display at an event on Tuesday. He said Apple finished developing the monitor at the end of last year and was scheduled to go on sale shortly after last year’s MacBook Pro was announced in October.

On Monday, Luke Miani shared the rendering of the new Studio Display (above) in an “exclusive first look” video. The display he describes is a 27-inch screen, a slim bezel, and an iMac-style stand, consistent with rumors here. Miani overlooked the release of AirPods and the predicted Touch ID that was lit up, but has some rumors of rumors nailed to the upgraded UHS-II SD card slot on the MacBook Pro.

Twitter accounts claiming to belong to Ming-Chi Kuo, as if one report wasn’t intriguing enough, will have a “more affordable external display (27-inch without mini LEDs)” arriving in 2022 on Sunday. I reported that. No additional details are provided, but arrived just hours before Gurman’s report.

Finally, 9to5Mac reported last week that Apple is working on the 7K Apple Studio Display.

Apple was previously rumored to be working on 27-inch monitors, but they were mostly vague speculations. The rumors here are the most reliable information we’ve got about the display so far, and may indicate that it’s actually ready for launch at the event on Tuesday.

Apple last sold an affordable stand-alone monitor in 2016, when it discontinued the 27-inch Thunderbolt Display. Launched in 2011, the $ 999 monitor doubles as a docking station with three powered USB 2.0 ports, a FireWire 800, Gigabit Ethernet port, and a Thunderbolt port. It also has a built-in Thunderbolt cable and universal MagSafe cable for connecting to your MacBook.

Michael Simon has covered Apple since the iPod was iWalk. His obsession with technology dates back to IBM Thinkpad, the first PC with a lift-up keyboard to replace the drive. He is still waiting for it to come back in style tbh.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macworld.com/article/620123/standalone-display-apple-event-renders-size-specs.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos