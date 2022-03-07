Apple’s upcoming iPhone SE brings 5G speed to “people who just want an iPhone”





Apple’s iPhone is its most important product.

James Martin / CNET

Since its launch in 2007, Apple’s iPhone has been known as a premium device and has a price to match. But on Tuesday, Apple is expected to turn its attention to its lowest-priced smartphones instead.

Unlike the $ 699 iPhone 13 and the $ 1,099 iPhone 13 Pro Max, the iPhone SE doesn’t have state-of-the-art features such as an ultra-bright screen, room-sensing laser, and macro photography, and is much cheaper and satisfying. The purpose is to do. Of $ 399.

“The first iPhone SE was popular with many customers who loved the unique combination of small size, high-end performance, and affordability,” said Phil Schiller, former Apple marketing director, for the latest iteration. It is stated in the press release. Two years ago.

Apple hasn’t raised a hand about what the upcoming iPhone SE has, but it’s expected to support 5G wireless as its outstanding feature. This may seem like old news to anyone who has been carrying a 5G phone for the past two years. But otherwise it can tempt people who hesitate to buy a phone that is about the same price as the average monthly rent.

“This is an iPhone for people who don’t need all the bells and whistles, they just need a phone, and that’s what checks the box,” said Ben Wood, an analyst at CCS Insight. “.

He added that part of Apple’s success over the years comes from offering a product lineup that offers what different people want. “Not all Apple buyers feel they need to be on the absolute cutting edge,” he said. “They just want an iPhone.”

Apple’s iPhone SE upgrades can come during times of international turmoil. The company’s event airs from its California headquarters, about 6,000 miles from Ukraine, Europe’s largest war center since World War II. And the battle caused by Russia’s unprovoked aggression takes place when the world is still fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus continues to spread in global vaccination efforts, infecting more than 52 million people and killing more than 250,000 in the past month alone. Business leaders who have overcome supply chain nightmares, employee health, and rising inflation say they still don’t know when life will return to normal.

CNET reviewer Patrick Holland called it “the most valuable phone Apple sells” when the iPhone SE debuted in 2020.

James Martin / CNET Pushing 5G

The new iPhone SE isn’t expected to be the only product Apple will announce on Tuesday. The company is also rumored to be preparing a new iPad with an updated design, faster chips, and potential wireless charging support. In addition, we plan to update the Mac Mini. It’s a $ 699 computer, a little smaller than a coffee table book, and is intended to connect to another screen, keyboard, and mouse.

However, the iPhone SE could still get the most attention when the event is over, representing not only the cheapest iPhone, but the company’s final lineup that runs on 5G wireless.

“Not all Apple buyers feel they need to be on the absolute cutting edge.”

Benwood, CCS Insight Analyst

Apple executives have repeatedly said that many are still planning to upgrade to the new wireless standard. The standard has invested billions of dollars in network upgrades, new cell towers, and other efforts to bring technology to work.

Mobile operators are also shutting down older 3G networks that were introduced before the first iPhone. Most people have been migrating from 3G for years, and carriers say that some of their network traffic is now coming from 3G devices, but among those who have old phones. Some people are forced to upgrade.

“It’s not a price issue,” said Carolina Milanage, an analyst at Creative Strategy, admitting that there are market segments that have emergency calls or aren’t in love with smartphones like others. “. She also pointed out that Apple has been offering iPhone owners free software updates for much longer than its competitors.

All of this could lead to another moment that makes Apple’s iPhone SE even more brilliant.

For more information on the rumored iPhone SE 2022, see Comparison with SE 2020. Moreover, is SE 2020 still a good buy in 2022? And if you want to know what else Apple is preparing this week, check out the latest iOS 15.4 rumor summary.

