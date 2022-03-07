Google’s latest Pixel update includes the ability to enter answers during a call, etc. – TechCrunch





Google’s 10th Pixel feature drop was released today with several new updates, including the ability to type and talk during a call. Updates will be rolled out from Pixel 3a to Pixel 5a 5G devices today, but Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices will begin receiving updates later this month.

The most notable new features are aimed at people who can’t or don’t want to talk on the phone, Google says. Now, during a call, you can see the caption of what the other party is saying and re-enter the response that the other party will read. You can choose to enter a custom message or select a pre-made response. The new update is an extension of Google’s live captioning capabilities that automatically captions audio on your device.

The Pixel update also includes a night photography mode called “Night Sight” on Snapchat. The new mode aims to make it easy to capture crisp, dark photos and videos without the use of a flash.

Google also announced that the features of Direct My Call and Wait Times, previously exclusive to the Pixel 6, will be available on Pixel 3a and later smartphones. The Direct My Call feature helps you traverse a complex phone tree when dialing a business. Instead of trying to hear and remember the many options offered (for example, press 1 for time and place), the Google Assistant translates the automatic message. The wait time feature, on the other hand, shows the expected time it will take to reach a person when dialing a toll-free number.

Following its launch on the Galaxy S22 last month, Google Duo’s co-viewing and live-sharing capabilities are now available on Pixel devices. New features make it easy to connect with friends and family with Video Hangouts, host YouTube watch parties, and share apps.

In addition, Gboard now offers stickers with custom text when the language is set to US English.

“Photos deserve a thousand words,” Google product manager Chris Blythehaust said in a blog post about the announcement. “When you type in a messaging app, Gboard can turn your words into colorful stickers made with accurate text. Emoji, emoji kitchen, and custom sticker suggestions when you type Pixel will help you get your feelings right. Can be expressed in, “he added.

The company is also introducing a new Pixel battery widget designed to display the latest information about connected devices such as smartphones and Pixel Buds.

Designed to translate face-to-face conversations, Google’s interpreter mode now also supports Spanish, Italian, and French. Google also announced that the recorder app is now available for transcription in Italian and Spanish on Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices. Assistant Quick Phrase support is also available in Spanish, Italian and French on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

The launch of this latest Pixel feature drop arrived with Android 12L, a version of the Android operating system specifically designed for large screen devices. The software will be rolled out to Samsung, Lenovo and Microsoft supported devices later this year.

