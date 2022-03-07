Instagram’s Boomerang and Hyperlapse apps disappear from the app store – TechCrunch





A week after Instagram confirmed its plans to shut down standalone IGTV apps to focus more on initiatives such as Lille, the company confirmed that it had removed two more old apps from its app store. This includes the timelapse video app Hyperlapse, first released in 2014, and the loop video app Boomerang, released in 2015.

According to data provided by Apptopia to TechCrunch, the last day in the app store before Hyperlapse and Boomerang were removed was March 1, 2022.

Of the two, Boomerang’s installation base was the largest. According to Apptopia data, Boomerang had 301 million downloads worldwide, while Hyperlapse had only 23 million downloads. In addition, Boomerang said it averaged 26,000 downloads per day when it was removed. However, while Boomerang benefited from its presence on both the Apple App Store and Google Play, Hyperlapse was only available on iOS.

Instagram hasn’t officially announced the removal on its blog, but some people today tweeted about the removal of the app, including social media consultant Matt Navarra and Twitter users @KenSchillinger and @WFBrother.

Not surprisingly, these two apps will be shut down. Both were originally intended as a way to provide Instagram users with new creative tools without bringing down Instagram’s flagship app. But the company’s concerns about overloading the main app with too many features have long gone by. Instagram now offers access to photo and video posts, stories, short video content such as TikTok (Reel), live video, online shopping, and limited-time product drops. In fact, much is happening inside Instagram, so the company has moved its main creation tool, the Create button, to a hard-to-reach location in the upper right corner instead of the bottom center of the screen.

On the other hand, the need for a dedicated creative effects app doesn’t make sense for Instagram either. This is because it has been around for a long time since we integrated our suite of creative tools into our Instagram camera. For example, when Instagram published a new boomerang effect a few years ago (SloMo, Echo, Duo, etc.), it was published directly on Instagram itself. And now, when Instagram wants users to be creative with video, Instagram adds functionality to Reels products.

In addition, as the company said when it confirmed the shutdown of IGTV, we want to make both detection and creation from within the main app as simple as possible.

Also note that a former Instagram rival known as Phhhoto sued in November last year for disconnecting Meta from Instagram’s social graph, despite copying Phhhoto’s core loop video to Boomerang. Worth

Hyperlapse and Boomerang have been removed from the app store, but Instagram layouts that allow you to organize your photos into collages are still available. Instagram has not removed the layout and has confirmed that Boomerang features will continue to be supported in the app.

“We’ve removed support for the standalone Boomerang and Hyperlapse apps to help you focus more on your main app,” said a spokeswoman. “We will continue to work on new ways for people to be creative and enjoyable on Instagram,” they added.

Updated with official Instagram comments after 4pm on 3/7/22

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2022/03/07/instagrams-boomerang-and-hyperlapse-apps-disappear-from-app-stores/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

