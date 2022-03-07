Find out rumors about the New York Rangers’ 2022 closing deadline





Two weeks after the closing date on March 21, the New York Rangers are rumored to be the destination of some players suffering from the franchise. The organization should be added to the top six. Rangers can also benefit from gaining a depth of defense that can be slotted into the third defense pair.

Chris Dury, President and General Manager (GM), may focus on adding depth players as it is an area that the team needs. The Rangers are an improved team, but I still don’t like winning the Stanley Cup. It will take at least two years for the team to be considered a candidate for the championship. Below is a list of trade targets that are rumored to be traded by the Rangers deadline. The rumored trade targets are listed as follows: How likely are the Rangers to win them by the deadline?

JT mirror unlikely

Former rangers are rumored to be heading to Manhattan for some time. JT Miller has had a significant season as he leads the Vancouver Canucks in goals, assists and power play points. If GM Patrik Allvin decides to trade with him, Canucks will get a decent haul.

However, it can be argued that in the midst of the forward season, Kanax GM would mistakenly trade off one of the best players on the roster. If Canax couldn’t get off to a bad start in 2021-22, the organization could be in a better position to create a postseason. With organizational improvements after changing head coaches in December, Allvin may believe that the team needs to get a better start in 2022-23 in order to qualify for the playoffs.

JT Miller, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvine / Hockey Writer)

Young defenses such as Braden Schneider, Zac Jones, Candre Miller, Nils Lundkvist, and Drury, given the asking price of Miller, including Alexis Rafrenière, Vitaly Kravtsov, or a ranger who gives up Kaapo Kakko. Improving the roster by the draft topic deadline that should be looked for elsewhere. The Canax Center is only one year old from this season under his current contract. Under this deal, his average annual value (AAV) is $ 5.25 million. He is looking for a higher AAV on his next contract. If the Rangers buy him and fail to reach an agreement after 2022-23, the Rangers are at risk of losing him after giving up a lot in the deal to bring him back to New York.

The potential cost of trading a mirror is too high for a ranger. The Rangers have just begun to bloom to their competitors under head coach Gerard Gallant. Drury does not want to give up some of the team’s young talent accumulated during the multi-year restructuring of the organization.

More likely: Ricardo Raquel

Anaheim Ducks Forward has an AAV of $ 3,789,000 in the last year of his contract. Ricardo Raquel is a wing that Rangers can use on line 2 or 3. Acquiring him wouldn’t cost the Rangers much compared to Miller’s deal.

Elliott Friedman recently said in an episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast that the Rangers will see significant volatility as they approach their trading deadlines. Looking at (Rangers), thanks to (Igor) Sheschokin, we can win the playoff series. They were clearly left with a lot of talent by the Jeff Gorton administration. Chris Durie has made some tweaks and I think we’ll make a big difference to this year’s deadline.

Derrek Lee, who covers hockey writer Anaheim Ducks, was in an episode of the hockey writer podcast on March 2, and Rangers are really good, especially for Raquel, just because they do so if Raquel is dealt. It seems that you need the depth of scoring that you said will be the landing point. Capo Kakko has been injured in the upper body since January, and Samuel Bryce tore the ACL in November. They are the two guys who were really looking forward to the Rangers offering some of their depth. Raquel earns only $ 3.78 million for the rest of the season, so he has a team-friendly deal.

Raquel has not exceeded a total of 20 goals since 2017-18. However, he has scored 15 goals in 47 games this year and is likely to exceed 20 for the first time in four seasons. His work could be what Drury is looking for in terms of gaining even more positive depth by the deadline.

The cuckoo will go out longer than expected, which was initially a month. Kevin Rooney was recently placed on the disabled list (IR) on March 3 due to an upper body injury. He will be out for at least a week.

Team depth is tested as the trading deadline approaches. To win players like Raquel, the Rangers need to let go of the draft topic or one of the younger defenses like Jones and Lundkvist. Hampus Lindholm will be an unlimited free agent (UFA) at the end of the season, and ducks may trade him by the deadline or lose him as a free agent. The duck may be trying to get a replacement for Lindholm.

Likely: Jake DeBrusk

Boston Bruins’ Jake Debrask has been a trade rumor for most of the season. He has been a pending restricted free agent (RFA) since 2021-22, and Bruins has already invested heavily in other core players. Charlie McAvoy plans to raise $ 4.6 million next season. He has an AAV of $ 4.9 this year and an AAV of $ 9.5 in the next eight seasons.

Jake Debrask, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / Hockey Writer)

The Rangers have two core players, Mika Shibanejad and Adam Fox, the extension of which will begin next year. Zibanejad will increase AAV by $ 3.15 million on the next deal. His AAV will be $ 8.5 million from 2022 to 23 and will continue for the next eight seasons. Fox is in the last year of his entry-level contract, where he earns $ 925,000. His AAV will reach $ 9.5 million in 2022-23 and will continue until the end of 2028-29. Ryan Strome will be UFA and may also reach an agreement with the Rangers during the off-season. DeBrusk doesn’t seem to be on the Rangers radar from the point of view of the players they are rumored to be interested in.

More likely: Depth defense

Among the players the Rangers may target in terms of adding veteran defense are Montreal Canadiens’ Bench Alot and Seattle Kraken’s Mark Giordano. The Canadians and Kraken will be the sellers, and both defenses will be UFAs from 2021 to the end of 22. Cheerott is 6 feet 3 and 234 pounds, a big defense and the quality Rangers want to add by the deadline.

Adding defense by the deadline gives Galant the option to partner with a veteran or Patrik Nemeth from his third pairing with Schneider. Kraken GM Ron Francis has commented that he has been called by another general manager regarding the large number of players on the roster. Kraken GM will probably inquire about the availability of young Rangers players if Drury is interested in trading with another Giordano or Seattle player.

Rangers will be buyers on the deadline. Drury may decide to add a pending UFA that is considered a rental player for the rest of the season, or to make a large transaction that will be the talk of the NHL’s trading deadline. Fans don’t have to wait too long to see what Drury does when the deadline is approaching.

Matt covers the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils and has previously contributed content on the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins for hockey writers. Follow Matt on Twitter at the end of his article for interviews and podcast requests.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehockeywriters.com/rangers-examining-2022-trade-deadline-rumors/

