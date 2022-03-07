Apple’s March event will take place tomorrow and you can see the iPhone SE live to the public





The important day is just around the corner. On Tuesday, Apple will announce several new devices during its first event of the year: a faster iPad, an upgraded iPhone SE, and at least one Mac.

Anyway, Apple’s event is an interesting start to the company’s annual upgrade cycle, promising to get the phone and computer upgrades expected later this year.

Currently playing: Watch this: What to expect at Apple’s next event

8:50

Read more: iOS 15.4: Cool new features on the iPhone

when

Apple’s online-only events will be March 8th, 10am (Pacific Standard Time), 1pm (Eastern Standard Time), 6pm (UK), and March 9th, 5am (AEDT). (Australia, please prepare coffee.)

Apple’s next event is set for March 8th.

Apple Where

You will be able to stream Apple events directly from apple.com. We will also follow you on CNET. You can see it in the player at the top of this page. Here you can get all the details and expert analysis when the event is happening.

Stay up to date with the latest news, reviews and advice on iPhone, iPad, Mac, services and software.

Products we expect: iPhone SE 3, new iPad, Mac

Apple announces a collection of hardware and software upgrades each year, and 2022 is expected to be no exception. The next Apple event is scheduled for tomorrow, but many of the company’s products may not be featured until later this year. In fact, Bloomberg reported in January that Apple could unveil “the widest range of new hardware products in history” in the fall.

This is all we expect (or expect) to get from Apple in 2022.

iPhone SE 3

Apple unveiled the improved iPhone SE in the spring of 2020, but last year the petite iPhone was a no-show. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that Apple may be working on two iPhone SE models, 2022 and 2023. Larger display, according to analysts. The phone is also said to have an LCD display, 5G support, a retro design, and Face ID.

If you can’t wait for the new iPhone SE until later this year, check out CNET’s review of the 2020 iPhone SE. Here’s a comparison with the rumored iPhone SE 3. Moreover, does it make sense to buy an iPhone? 2022 SE?

Apple iPhone SE may get updates soon.

GIF by Ashley Jolicoeur / CNET New iPad Pro, iPad Air, Entry Level iPad

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple plans to update the iPad Pro with a new design and support for wireless charging. He speculates that Apple will be able to upgrade the iPad Air and entry-level iPads in 2022 as well. The new iPad Air could also appear at this event alongside the iPhone SE 3.

Faster mini Mac

In 2020, Apple announced the Mac Mini with the M1 chip. But now that tech giants have removed the wrap of the M1 Pro and M1 Max processors, when will the faster Mac Mini come out? Gurman speculates that new and more powerful Mac Mini models may appear in the near future. A version with Apple’s M1 Pro and the rumored M2 chip is rumored to debut at this event or in late May or June.

On the stage of life

In addition to Apple’s March event, Apple will announce a series of upgrades to its existing product lineup this year. What seems to be disagreement with various rumors is whether Apple will expand into new product categories this year, like the long-rumored head-mounted display.

With that in mind, this is all else we are paying attention to.

Midrange apple display

Apple may also be working on a more affordable version of the Pro Display XDR, which was first released in 2019 for just under $ 5,000 (excluding the $ 1,000 stand). Bloomberg reported in January that a cheaper Apple monitor was “in early development.”

Updated 27-inch iMac, MacBook Air, and Mac Pro

Apple previously announced a new iMac with an M1 processor, but it was just a smaller 24-inch model. Bloomberg reports that Apple is working on a processor update for the 27-inch iMac.

Mac Pros and MacBook Airs may also be upgraded. The 2020 MacBook Air is the first product to feature Apple’s M1 chip. It is now rumored that the MacBook Air has been redesigned and a new rumored M2 chip may appear this year.

In 2021, Apple launched the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models mentioned above.

Dan Ackerman / CNET iPhone 14

Apple released the iPhone 13 lineup in September last year, and the successor to the smartphone, the iPhone 14, may appear in the fall. The iPhone 14 is rumored to finally throw away the notched display and may be able to store Touch ID under the display. (All the iPhone 14 rumors I’ve heard so far are here.)

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple announces a new version of the popular Apple Watch every year since the original was launched in 2014. Gurman predicts that Apple will be able to unwrap three new Apple Watch models in 2022 with an updated standard version, the new Apple Watch SE, probably called Apple. Please see Series 8. It’s also a more durable model for extreme sports athletes (and those who want to be like extreme sports athletes).

AirPods Pro 2

Apple may also be working on an updated version of the AirPods Pro. The first iteration of high-end earphones will debut in 2019, and Kuo predicts that AirPods Pro 2 will be available in the fourth quarter of 2022 with new designs and chips.

New devices: Apple AR / VR headset, etc.

In the future, if not this year, we may see some new Apple devices. This includes entry-level iPads and speakers, a soundbar with an Apple TV similar to Roku’s soundbar, an Apple extension or virtual reality headset, Apple Glasses, and Amazon Echo Show competitors that may merge Apple Car. included.

If you want to know more about the latest Apple-related rumors, check out the summary of CNET rumors about iPhone 14, iPhone SE 3, Apple Watch 8, Mac Pro, MacBook Pro, iMac, and upcoming iPad. In addition, can I get a foldable iPhone?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/apple-march-event-happens-tomorrow-you-can-watch-iphone-se-reveal-live/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos