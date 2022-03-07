Google’s Android 12L is officially released and will be available on some devices this year – TechCrunch





In October, Google announced a preview of Android 12L, a version of the Android operating system specifically designed for large screen devices. Today, Android 12L is officially available, offering features that make it easier to use Android on tablet devices. According to Google, the software will be rolled out to Samsung, Lenovo, and Microsoft supported devices later this year.

The idea for Android 12L was to tune Android for users of tablets and foldable devices over 600sp and run it on large screen devices with an updated user interface, multitasking enhancements, and improved compatibility support. In some cases the app was to provide a better experience by default.

For example, on Android 12L, the notification shade takes advantage of the expanded space by displaying quick settings and notifications in a two-column layout. The lock screen also uses a two-column layout to display notifications and clocks.[設定]Other embedded system apps such as are also optimized for large screens, so you can make changes without going in and out of each section. Some important operations have also changed, such as placing a PIN control and locking the screen pattern next to the screen for easy access.

Google says Android 12L is collapsible with an optimized home screen grid and sophisticated collapsible deployment transitions.

The 12L also has a new taskbar for launching and switching apps. Gesture navigation allows users to flip through recent apps, show or hide the taskbar, enter split-screen mode, and swipe up to go home. Android 12L users can now start split-screen mode by dragging and dropping the app directly from the taskbar onto the split-screen, or by using the new Split-screen action in the overview. This means you can watch YouTube videos while reading the news, searching the web in your Chrome browser, or using Google Maps. (Split screen mode wasn’t new for clarity, but it’s easier to access on Android 12L, eliminating the need for developers to opt in to support the mode.)

12L also improves the visual and stability of Android compatibility mode for apps that have not yet been optimized for large screen devices.

The updated version of Android follows Google’s recent improvements to Android tablets. This includes the launch of the Kids Space in 2020. This is basically the “kids mode” of the tablet. Launched last year, Entertainment Space offers all content, including movies, shows, books, games and videos, in one-stop shop.

Android 12L is similar to Apple’s supported iPad OS in that it also aims to meet the needs of tablet owners, but Google has another Android, as Apple did with iOS and iPad OS. I stopped actually forking to the operating system.

The official launch of Android 12L arrived with the latest Pixel Feature Drop. This is an update that brings the latest new feature set to Google’s Pixel devices. In this tenth feature drop, Google has added Night Sight support Snapchat, Live Captions for calls, language extensions for Live Translate, and other additional features.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2022/03/07/googles-android-12l-officially-launches-will-come-to-select-devices-this-year/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos