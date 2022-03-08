Google USB-C / NFC Titan Security Key Review





The USB-C / NFC Titan Security Key is the latest version of Google’s hardware security key and is designed to prevent malicious users from hijacking your online account. With its attractive design and price (only $ 35), the Titan Key is an obvious choice for beginners with multi-factor authentication (MFA). With both USB-C and NFC, you can be confident that it will work with almost any device you already have. Unfortunately, the fact that Titan relies on a little older technology means that Titan may not be so widely accepted among the sites and services you want to protect.

What is multi-factor authentication?

Simply put, multi-factor authentication (MFA, sometimes 2FA) is the best way to prevent malicious users from hijacking your online account. When you enable MFA, you will be logged in using two elements from the three possible lists.

Something you know like a password.

Something about you like a fingerprint.Also

What you have, like Google Titan Key.

Even if an attacker could get your username and password, the attacker wouldn’t have your second element and wouldn’t be able to hijack your account. However, using MFA alone does not settle for other security basics. You also need to use antivirus software on your machine and use a password manager to create complex passwords that are unique to each site and service you use.

Our experts have tested 121 products in the security category over the past year

Since 1982, PCMag has tested and evaluated thousands of products to help make better buying decisions. (See test method.)

Hardware security keys are probably the best way to protect your account, but MFA is all good. The Authenticator app is an easy, secure, widely supported and free way to protect your account.

Industrial giant

The USB-C Titan security key was born from Google’s previous Titan key series. Initially, Google offered a $ 50 bundle with both a USB-A key and a battery-powered Bluetooth fob. At the time, Google’s documentation pushed the idea of ​​having a backup MFA device, so it makes sense to sell two devices. Since then, Google has abolished Bluetooth devices, which is fine for me. I didn’t like fobs because it relies on the battery, but it turns out to be vulnerable to attacks. Google has also abolished the bundle scheme and is offering a USB-C / NFC key for $ 35 or a USB-A / NFC key for $ 30 instead. This review focuses on USB-C / NFC security keys that are out of stock in the Google Store at the time this review was published, but is said to be temporary.

The USB-C Titan Key is diamond-shaped, with white polycarbonate and silver accents. There are no moving parts or batteries, and no network connection is required. One end has a standard USB-C connector, and the other end has a zinc alloy reinforced hole through which the key ring can pass. Just above the connector is a small LED that flashes when you connect it to your device, and just above it is a silver touch-sensitive circle. The Titan key does not read your fingerprint, but tap the circle to confirm when you are logged in to the site. This is the standard for all hardware MFA keys.

From left to right: Nitrokey FIDO2, USB-C Google Titan Security Key, and Yubico YubiKey Bio-C. (Photo: Max Eddie)

The 0.3 x 0.7 x 2.0 inch (7 x 18.5 x 50.9 mm, HWD) Titan key is significantly longer than the Yubikey Bio USB-A or -C key ($ 80 and $ 85, respectively). The Titan’s thick, rounded body contrasts with the very sophisticated look of Yubico devices. This is a much more sophisticated design than the $ 29 Nitrokey FIDO2, which looks like a 2004 flash drive, probably because of its open source pedigree.

Weighing about 0.2 ounces (7 grams), the Titan is a bit heavier than the 0.18 ounces (5 grams) BioUSB-C. Due to its large body, Titan is very light on the hands and feels almost hollow. However, it is tougher than it looks. All the seams were very tight and twisting the Titan didn’t make a plastic moan. Whether that pristine white finish survives on your key ring is another matter.

Under the plastic skin

Oddly enough, I couldn’t find anything in Google’s documentation about the MFA standard supported by the USB-C Titan key. Most major manufacturers proudly advertise these points. They give consumers hints about where to accept the key and what features the key provides. When I contacted Google, it was confirmed that it supports the FIDO U2F protocol. This is an old protocol, but with some limitations, you need to be able to use the key as an MFA key in most contexts.

Still, it’s a strange choice for products from top-notch names like Google. All recently identified keys support the new FIDO2 protocol. Even Yubico’s entry-level key, the $ 29 security key CNFC, supports FIDO2.

(Photo: Max Eddie)

The USB-C Titan Key also lacks some of the more advanced features found in the Editors’ Choice award-winning Yubikey 5C NFC. This $ 55 device supports the latest authentication standards, also acts as a smart card, and can be configured to spit out static passwords. It also supports its own Yubico OTP system and runs on OpenPGP. You can also generate a one-time passcode (OATH-TOTP) for a limited time when combined with the Yubico app. It’s all impressive, but it’s beyond the needs of most people, especially the first user Google is clearly targeting with Titan Keys.

In the past, Google reportedly partnered with maker Feitian to produce the previous generation of Titan keys. Feitian is based in Beijing and has a US branch office in California. The manufacturer of the USB-C Titan key hasn’t been revealed, but there are some clues. The package states that the key is made in China, has the number K40T on the back of the USB-C Titan key, and says that the key will show “ePass” when connected to a Mac. This suggests a relationship with the Feitian ePass K40, and the two devices are very similar. Curiously, the Feitian K40 supports FIDO U2F and FIDO2.

(Photo: Max Eddie)

Google representatives only need to make sure your company key is created by a third-party manufacturer. “All Titan security keys are built with a hardware secure element chip that contains firmware designed by Google to verify the integrity of the keys.”

For some, Chinese security products are not beginners. At PCMag, we do not believe that product quality can be judged solely by the place of manufacture. Measures to protect Titan Key are clearly sufficient for Google. If you’re looking for a more transparent device, we recommend the Nitrokey FIDO2, which uses open source hardware.

Titan security key practice

The Google Titan security key, unlike the $ 69 Kensington VeriMark Guard, does not support biometrics. Fortunately, this also means that Titan doesn’t require any setup. To get started with your keys, go to a site that supports hardware keys, find the settings for adding keys to your account, and follow the site’s instructions. I had no problem registering my Titan Key with my Twitter account.

(Photo: Max Eddie)

After registering, login with Titan Key went smoothly. On a Mac, I used Google Chrome to log in to Twitter, insert the key, and when prompted, tap the Titan key to log in. With Google Pixel3a, it was as easy as connecting a Titan key from a phone. Log in from the official Twitter app on the USB-C port.

NFC allows you to use your keys wirelessly on supported devices. In the test, I used iPhone 13. I logged in to the Twitter app as usual and placed the key at the top of the iPhone screen when prompted. After a few beats, the app accepted the key and I joined.

The problem occurred when I tried to register a Google Titan Key with my Microsoft account. Microsoft’s approach to MFA is very positive, and the company employs passwordless authentication for some sites and services. To do this, take advantage of the latest FIDO2 and WebAuthn technologies that TitanKey does not support. When I tried to register my Google Titan Key with my Microsoft account, I got an error warning suggesting that my device was too old.

(Photo: Max Eddie)

I wanted to perform a sanity check and try a different FIDO U2F key in my Microsoft account. However, of the 12 MFA keys I own, all used the new FIDO2. At the bottom of the drawer, I found an old YubiKey NEO (which may be nearly 10 years old at this point) that only supports the FIDO protocol (not FIDO 2, not FIDO U2F). Microsoft also rejected this key, but Twitter accepted it. So while the problem isn’t specific to Titan, I suspect that other services, especially those that have just introduced support for hardware security keys, will reject Titan.

A Google representative explained that the USB-C Titan key works for sites and services that implement WebAuthn “as a second element of anti-phishing”. You may see similar incompatibilities with other sites and services.

Slightly defective Titan

The Google USB-C / NFC Titan Security Key has done a lot beyond the Google brand. It’s small, well-made and priced within the realm of impulse buying. Its NFC and USB-C support of the same name means it works on most devices you already have, such as smartphones and tablets. Titan doesn’t have biometrics and high-end YubiKeys advanced authentication, but it should be a good entry point for the average consumer.

There should be, but there is a reservation. I was disappointed with how incomplete Google’s documentation on TitanKey was. The turmoil may make it difficult for consumers to determine if Titanky meets their needs. I was also disappointed that Microsoft rejected Titan. This key works on Twitter and may be widely accepted, but I’m concerned about the long-term usefulness of the Titan key.

There are already many barriers to adopting MFA, and the uncertainty that Google introduces in Titan doesn’t help. The entry-level Yubico Security Key series offers new technology at a lower cost and a wide range of features from the editor’s choice winner, Yubico 5C NFC. A great choice for more experienced buyers.

(Photo: Max Eddie)

Advantages of Google USB-C / NFC Titan Security Key

Affordable

USB-C and NFC are supported

Small and sturdy design

Reliable google name

See more bottom line

With NFC and USB-C, Google’s latest Titan security keys work on almost any device. Unfortunately, it uses the old multi-factor standard, so it doesn’t work for all sites and services.

Like what you are reading?

Sign up for our Security Watch newsletter to see our top privacy and security articles delivered directly to your inbox.

This newsletter may contain advertisements, transactions, or affiliate links. By subscribing to the newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from the newsletter at any time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcmag.com/reviews/google-usb-cnfc-titan-security-key The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos