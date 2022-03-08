TetraTech’s Jessica Harre discusses innovations and emerging technologies in renewable energy engineering design





Jessica Harre is a Renewable Energy Engineering Practice Leader at TetraTechs based in Chicago, Illinois. She is a licensed professional engineer with over 14 years of experience throughout the project lifecycle of a utility scale power generation project on five continents. Her experience in performing and managing engineering services includes structural design, construction monitoring, operational monitoring and status assessment, and decommissioning of thermal and renewable energy generation projects.

Jessica’s experience includes more than 12 gigawatts of wind and more than 6 gigawatts of sunlight, in addition to other power generation technologies. Her structural design expertise includes solar and concentrating solar projects. Battery energy storage systems; onshore and offshore wind, biomass, and hydropower projects. Traditional fuel source projects such as coal, natural gas, heavy fuel oil and liquefied natural gas. In the role of an independent engineer or technical advisor, she has performed technical reviews and construction oversight on behalf of project owners and lenders. In addition, Jessica has extensive experience in assessing the underlying condition of wind turbine generators operating wind farms for the sale, acquisition, or repowering of assets.

Jessica holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and environmental engineering from the University of Marquette and a master’s degree in administration and finance from the University of Illinois at Chicago. She is a borderless engineer, a woman of renewable and sustainable energy, and a member of the Women’s Energy Network. She volunteers at Big Brothers Big Sisters and Habitat for Humanity.

What are the main challenges facing engineering design for renewable energy clients today?

The main challenges facing engineering design include navigating the interconnect process and ensuring compliance with utilities or the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). Proprietary utilities or ISO requirements often require highly specialized engineering, such as protection schemes and metering redundancy. This requires an experienced electrician with knowledge of the specific utility or ISO in question.

Procurement of long leads, such as high voltage generator boost (GSU) transformers, requires preliminary interconnect design engineering. The GSU must have the appropriate specifications for successful interconnection. Therefore, ordering the GSU before the detailed design is complete is a risk to project stakeholders and can cause delays and increased costs if the GSU is not within the specifications of the interconnect utility. I have.

How have you seen any changes in your renewable energy engineering strategy in your career?

In my career, I have witnessed coal power peaking in the 2000s and declining significantly each year since then. Similarly, both nuclear and natural gas production peaked around 2010 and has experienced a decline in production each year since then. Alternatively, renewable energy production has been in step with other energy sources and has been stable since the mid-2000s.

Observe the transition to a standardized design to reduce the time required to create an engineering design package as renewable energy stakeholders demand low engineering and construction costs and an optimized schedule. Did. Tetra Tech is continually developing and improving standardized designs for common renewable energy project elements such as pile racking and tracking, inverter foundations, and substation equipment foundations. This includes creating standard design calculation templates, developing standard details for common industry components and equipment, and developing a set of standard notes to define jurisdiction requirements for a particular project area. Standardizing each of these components adds value in the form of reduced working hours for both engineering and construction, leading to overall cost savings.

How is Tetra Tech using current and new technologies to support the engineering design of renewable energy projects?

Tetra Tech is committed to continuously upgrading and improving its technological capabilities. I recently purchased a PVcase that incorporates 3D details into a solar design. This allows for a more accurate and comprehensive analysis of solar projects, and Flo2D simulates floods at solar project sites in high resolution, including detailed hydrological and hydraulic studies. You can generate a rainwater management report. You can also use software such as PVsyst to create and run solar energy simulation models to optimize your solar array design, actively add experienced members to your team, and others such as wind and water. Supports renewable resources. By using these software programs, Tetra Tech can reduce the level of effort required to produce high quality, detailed engineering deliverables. This saves money and shortens the schedule period.

How does Tetra Tech support the engineering design needs of renewable energy project developers?

Tetra Tech has offices around the world and has hundreds of qualified project managers and engineers with experience in designing renewable energy projects. We work together across the office to balance the experience of industry-leading professionals with a responsive local presence. Implement value engineering strategies to prioritize quality, schedule, and cost optimization at all stages of the project.

In addition, Tetra Tech has accumulated extensive knowledge of renewable energy projects by providing the environment and granting support to the industry. We often use this knowledge in combination with project and jurisdiction experience to improve the overall quality of our clients’ engineering deliverables and to create innovative and cost-effective solutions that take into account the entire project life cycle. Provide.

How does engineering support the future of the renewable energy industry?

Building a renewable energy project with components that will eventually be landfilled goes against the intent and benefits of clean energy. Financiers and competent authorities are demanding plans and financial guarantees to support projects that are properly deprecated at the end of their useful life. Tetra Tech works with project stakeholders to develop strategic plans and cost estimates, taking into account the options available for scrapping, collecting, reusing, and recycling project components.

In addition, Tetra Tech works with clients efficiently to evaluate potential sites. Navigate the regulated environment. Complete the environmental impact assessment and allow compliance with all applicable regulations and legislation. We provide due diligence consulting services. Our team of experienced scientists, planners, engineers, and project managers understand both the federal and local regulations governing renewable energy projects.

