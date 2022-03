Maryland Tech Council Announces 2022 Industry Award Finalists

Frederick, Maryland-(BUSINESS WIRE)-The Maryland Tech Council (MTC) is proud to announce the finalists of its annual Industry Awards Celebration. The event celebrates individuals and companies in the life sciences, technology, and government contracting industries that have had significant impact in their respective fields. The award ceremony will be held directly for the first time in two years, and the winners will be announced live on May 12th at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel & Conference Center. Last year, over 9,000 people participated in the virtual Industry Awards Celebration. Click here for more information on the event.

We are very pleased to be able to come directly to this year’s Industry Awards. Tony De Frumeri’s BDO Atlantic Regional IAC Committee Co-Chair and Business Development Leader is a great opportunity to recognize the contributions of his colleagues over the past year and is no substitute for live events.

Finalists in each category embody ingenuity, innovation and dedication to improving people’s lives through life sciences, technology and the science and technology expected of Maryland’s contracted community. According to DeFlumeri, we are proud of the work done by the committee and look forward to celebrating the winners at the Industry Awards Celebration.

We are very pleased to announce the finalists of the 2022 Industry Awards Celebration by the Maryland Tech Council.

Chief Executive Officer of Government Contracts:

Matt Brown ShorePoint, Inc. Daniel Ra Red Alpha, LLC Rodney Williams, Sr. JASINT Consulting and Technologies, LLC

Life Sciences CEO:

Frank Amart SYNAPSDx Douglas Folk Vita Therapeutics Stephen L. Hoffman Sanaria Kenneth T. Mills REGENXBIO

Technology Chief Executive Officer:

Randy Altschuler, Xometry Todd Marks, Mindgrub Technologies Rick Rudman, Curbio Steve Sidel, Mindoula

This year’s emerging life sciences companies:

Cartesian Therapeutics Medcura NextCure TeraImmune Inc.

This year’s Emerging Technologies Companies:

CoreAchieve Curbio InventWood Kion N5 Sensors, Inc.

This year’s government contractors (revenue of less than $ 50 million):

Global Alliant, Inc. ShorePoint, Inc. TeamWorx Security

This year’s government contractors (revenue of over $ 50 million):

Alpha Omega Integration BigBear.ai IQ Solutions, Inc.

Life Science Company of the Year:

American Gene Technologies BD REGENXBIO Sanaria, Inc.

Technology Company of the Year:

Catalyte Cloudforce Mindgrub Technologies ZeroFox, Inc.

About Maryland Tech Council

The Maryland Tech Council (MTC) is a collaborative community that is actively committed to building a strong technology and life sciences industry by supporting the efforts of individual members. We are Maryland’s largest technology and life sciences industry group, providing value by providing forums for members to learn, share and connect. MTC brings the local community into one unified organization, enabling members to achieve their business goals through advocacy, networking and education. The Maryland Tech Council’s vision is to promote Maryland and become number one in the domestic life sciences and technology innovation economy. For more information, please visit mdtechcouncil.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220306005055/en/Maryland-Tech-Council-Announces-2022-Industry-Awards-Finalists The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos