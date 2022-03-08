How Mac Studio Fits Apple’s Desktop Mac Lineup





Apple will host its first special event of the year tomorrow, revealing that the Mac will be an important focus. As first reported by 9to5Mac last week, Apple is developing a new Mac Studio desktop computer with an Apple Silicon inside. It may seem unclear how Mac Studio fits into the lineup, but it’s actually a clear place.

How Mac Studio fits into the lineup

As reported last week, Mac Studio may act as either a “Pro Mac mini” or a “Mini Mac Pro.” This machine has been developed and tested in two separate configurations. One of those configurations is the M1 Max chip we saw earlier on the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. However, other configurations have been tested with Apple silicon chips that are “more powerful than the current M1 Max.”

In addition, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Apple is working on a smaller Mac Pro with an Apple Silicon chip with 40 CPU cores and 128 GPU cores. According to our sources, this small Mac Pro is certainly a “Mac Studio” and is designed to replace the high-end Intel-powered Mac mini that Apple still sells.

So how does Mac Studio fit into the lineup? Thanks to the courtesy of trusted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, some important contexts arose over the weekend. According to Kuo, the new iMac Pro and Mac Pro are unlikely to be released until 2023. Without MacStudio, there would be a pretty big hole at the top of the Apple Silicon lineup.

With Mac Studio, this year’s Apple desktop Mac lineup looks like this:

M1 Mac mini (updated to M2 chip at some point) M1 iMac (updated to M2 chip at some point) M1 Max / Mac Studio with a more powerful chip Some kind of big screen iMac, details here ambiguous Internal Intel, Eventually moved to Apple Silicon

As you can see, there are still some unclear points, especially with the big screen iMac. Will I get a larger version of the 24-inch iMac this year? That is possible. It’s possible that Ming-Chi Kuo refers only to the “iMac Pro” in his predictions.

9to5Mac take

All this in mind is that you can fully understand how Mac Studio fits into your desktop Mac lineup, especially when combined with a more affordable alternative to Pro Display XDR.

There has always been a huge gap between the Mac mini and Mac Pro, both in terms of price and performance. The 27-inch iMac has filled that gap for years, but not everyone wants a 27-inch all-in-one machine. The modular nature of the Mac mini (and Mac Studio) has obvious advantages, allowing you to bring your own display, whether it’s an Apple display or a third-party display.

And if the Apple Silicon upgrade for the Mac Pro is actually postponed until 2023, Mac Studio will give Apple more time to complete the transition without ignoring the high-end desktop market.

Finally, there are also economic benefits to buying a Mac mini or Mac Studio, as you can upgrade the computer itself without having to upgrade the display. You don’t have to replace the entire setup, just the computer.

What do you think of the desktop Mac lineup and everything planned for 2022? Please let us know in the comments.

