Why Apple Should Release The iPhone SE Under $ 300





The left side is iPhone SE (2016) and the right side is iPhone SE (2020). Rumor has it that Apple is releasing a new version of the iPhone SE at the March Peek Performance event on Tuesday.

John Kim / CNET

Apple plans to launch the new iPhone SE at the Peek Performance event in March this week, and historically the call started at $ 399. Its price is hundreds of dollars cheaper than most iPhone models, and the $ 499 iPhone 11 is the next cheapest, down to the $ 1,599 iPhone 13 Pro Max with 1TB of storage.

With this range, Apple can offer iPhones in increments of approximately $ 100, with various budget-based benefits. Don’t you want an iPhone SE? Well, you can pay $ 499 to get the iPhone 11. Want something newer? For $ 599, you’ll get an iPhone 12 Mini. Don’t you like small phones? You can get an iPhone 12 for $ 699. Apple’s strategy is to maintain iPhone models for the past two years and sell them at lower prices.

Thanks to the impressive performance of the A-series chips and Apple’s powerful approach to keeping iPhone models up-to-date with the latest software for years, it’s a strategic price to keep your old iPhone at a low price. It’s a great way to make your iPhone available to everyone, regardless.

At the bottom of the iPhone stack is the iPhone SE (2020). The lowest price is $ 399, one of Apple’s two non-5G phones still on sale (the other is the iPhone 11), with a classic iPhone design with a large forehead and a chin that holds a home button. The only phone I have. .. iPhone SE (2020) is basically an iPhone 8 equipped with an iPhone 11 processor.

But by 2022, $ 400 is still too high for many. Android phone makers such as Motorola, OnePlus, TCL and Samsung are offering new “budget” phones starting at less than $ 200. And more and more, they have many features found in Apple’s more expensive phones, such as a 6.5-inch screen (although 720p resolution is low), multiple rear cameras, and a security update effort for up to four years. I’m putting it in.

Rumor has it that Apple’s next iPhone SE will have the same design as the iPhone SE (2020), but will include support for the A15 Bionic chip (from the iPhone 13) and 5G connectivity. If all this is true, I hope Apple will consider keeping the iPhone SE (2020) at a cheaper price (probably $ 299).

By reaching the $ 299 price range, Apple will be able to include iPhone options that are still higher than phones such as the $ 160 Samsung Galaxy A03S and the $ 200 Motorola Power (2022), but not the 5G. , Along with access to various subscriptions such as Apple’s App Store and Apple TV Plus, it’s easier for anyone who just wants to use features like iMessage.

In reality, it may be the carrier that is driving Apple to upgrade the iPhone SE. The same thing is happening with Android phones. Last year, Motorola released the Moto G Stylus 5G, which is based on the popular $ 299 Moto G Stylus. The 5G version added some new features, but it was a high price of $ 399, probably due to the high cost of the 5G modem. In fact, Motorola has swapped the Moto G Stylus (2022) and Moto G Power (2022) Snapdragon processors (for MediaTek processors) to keep it under $ 300 in 4G.

If the iPhone SE (2020) can’t be kept at a low price, Apple wants to launch a new iPhone designed to sell for less than $ 299. I remember the iPhone 5C that came out next to the iPhone 5S. The 5C was essentially an iPhone 5 repackaged in a colorful plastic body. When released in 2013, it cost $ 99 in advance with a two-year carrier contract. You can fully purchase the unlocked version for $ 549. What will the 2022 version of the iPhone 5C look like with manufacturing advances and a stronger market for phone components? Can we even reach $ 199 by launching a version with an mostly plastic body, like the iPhone 5C?

The truth of the matter is that in the last two years it has brought more financial difficulties to more families across the country. As inflation is rising, people are also taking more stock in what they buy. And just as we want to lower the price of electronics, ongoing supply chain issues make it still very difficult to get premium devices such as the PlayStation 5. Can Apple make a true “budget” version of the iPhone? I think so. But what’s the real problem? You’ll see it on Tuesday.

