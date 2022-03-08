Dallas Metro Stays Third in US’s Most Technical Jobs »Dallas Innovates





Nationwide, opportunities in the technology industry continue to grow and the Dallas region continues to be the top hub for that action.

According to an analysis by the technology industry’s non-profit CompTIA, the Dallas region added about 3,800 new technology jobs last month, bringing the total number of posts to about 18,600, the largest metropolitan area in the sector with the most jobs. It was ranked 3rd in the area.

As a result, the Dallas area is behind New York (No. 1) and Washington DC (No. 2), both with less than half the addition of technical positions in February to the DFW area. Overall, only the Los Angeles region added more tech job recruitment than DFW last month, increasing nearly 4,500 posts.

Dallas Metro has been in third place since August 2021

CompTIA’s Chief Research Officer Tim Herbert said in a statement that this month’s record level of employer job ads and the suspension of actual recruitment of new engineers reveals an ongoing labor supply problem. Said it was a sign. Employers want to hire more technical workers, but they can only do so if they have one.

According to the report, the professional, scientific and technical services market has the largest number of classified ads nationwide, with over 60,000 people. Then followed by finance, insurance and manufacturing. The report also notes that job vacancies have declined in areas such as telecommunications and data processing. The top 10 technology employers in the United States include Boeing, Capital One, Deloitte, Amazon, and Accenture, all in North Texas.

Texas is second in all states

Within the state, Texas ranked second with more than 38,000 tech posts and more than 6,300 posts added last month. This lags behind only California, which added more than 12,000 posts last month, bringing the total to nearly 58,000. Virginia ranked third with more than 5,400 new store openings, bringing the total to nearly 20,000.

According to CompTIA, the tech industry has seen a positive increase in five of the last six months, with more than one million jobs in the last three months.

