Evogene Participates in the World Agricultural Innovation Summit from March 22nd to 23rd, 2022





Rehovot, Israel, March 7, 2022 / PRNewswire /-Evogene Ltd, a leading computational biology company focused on revolutionizing the discovery and development of products in multiple life sciences-based industries. (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN) announced today: Participate in the World Agritech Innovation Summit in San Francisco, March 22-23, 2022.

The World Agritech Innovation Summit has been the venue for the annual meeting of the Global Agtech Ecosystem for the past decade. The summit brings together producers, agribusiness leaders, technology pioneers and investors to exchange insights and identify future partners.

Attendees will be Evogene CEO, Chief Executive Officer Ofer Haviv, Dr. Nir Arbel, Dotan Borenstein, Chief Executive Officer of Lavie Bio, a subsidiary of Evogene, and Russel Putland, Vice President of Commercials for Lavie Bio. Brian Ember, CEO of AgPlenus, a subsidiary of Evogene.

Investors wishing to meet with management at the meeting can contact Evogene’s investor public relations team to coordinate the meeting.

About Evogene Ltd.

Evogene (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN) is a biotechnology company that aims to revolutionize the development of life science-based products while reducing development time and costs by leveraging cutting-edge computational biology technology. am. To achieve this, Evogene has established three unique technology engines that leverage big data and artificial intelligence to incorporate deep interdisciplinary understanding into life sciences: MicroBoost AI, ChemPass AI, and GeneRator AI. Each technology engine focuses on supporting the discovery and development of products based on one of the core components of microorganisms (MicroBoost AI), small molecules (ChemPass AI), and genetic elements (GeneRator AI). Evogene uses its technology engine to support product development with its subsidiaries and strategic partners. Currently, Evogene’s major subsidiaries utilize technology engines to utilize the technology engine for human microbiome-based therapies by Biomica Ltd., medical cannabis products by Canonic Ltd., ag-chemicals by AgPlenus, and Lavie Bio Ltd. Is developing ag-biologicals by. www.evogene.com.

Investor Publicist:

Kenny GreenGK Investor RelationsE: [email protected] T: +1212378 8040

Source Evogen

