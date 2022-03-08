Northwestern University Names Millions of Dollars Technology Accelerators





Northwestern University today announces a new multi-million dollar technology accelerator in honor of Kimberly K. Kelly (22, 23 pages), chairman of the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Committee of the Northwestern University Board of Directors. Announced the name Kelly InQbation Lab.

Located on 1801 Maple Avenue in downtown Evanston, the new Querrey InQbation Lab is a highly entrepreneurial faculty member in the northwest that contributes to innovation through the commercialization of sophisticated scientific discoveries in Evanston and Chicago. Provides a hub for bringing economic growth and opportunities to our community.

Queries, who invested heavily in Northwestern University’s research activities, personally presented Northwestern University with a $ 25 million gift to promote innovation and entrepreneurship because of their commitment to incubating. The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity has provided a $ 3 million grant to support the first phase of the refurbishment of the Query InQbation Lab. The Illinois State Capitol has also allocated $ 50 million for further expansion of the project as part of the state’s 2022 capital budget.

Northwestern University innovators are pushing the boundaries of science and engineering through discovery, collaboration, and promising ventures, Kelly said. The Querrey InQbation Lab provides these entrepreneurial faculty with the resources to realize their potential and maximize their benefits to society.

In addition to respecting Querreys’ vision and support, Q in InQbation presents key questions that Northwestern researchers seek to better understand the world and improve human health.

Morton Shapiro, president of Northwestern University, said it was a real privilege to partner with Kimberly Kelly to launch the Kelly Invation Lab. Her inspiring generosity and vision have influenced so many regions of the northwest that we are forever grateful for her support. A new incubator bearing her name will enable faculty to move their discoveries from the lab to society and meet unmet needs such as medicine, energy and sustainability.

Kimberly Querrey Northwestern Board of Directors

Professor Kathleen Hagati said Queries had an immeasurable impact on the research community in the northwest.

Hagati said he was excited to name the hub in honor of Kimberly Kelly’s. We are deeply grateful for her generosity and partnership to realize this space for her entrepreneurial spirit.

The building has entered the pilot stage since Northwestern University announced the incubator in August 2021. With the initial refurbishment, five Northwestern startups have entered the space and a sixth startup will soon relocate. The five companies are:

Based on the research of Mercouri Kanatzidis, Actinia is developing state-of-the-art radiation materials that double the resolution of radiographic images while halving the radiation dose for medical and security applications. Based on John Rogers’ research, HemoRhythmics provides smart solutions for implantable medical devices and sensors for human health. Rhaeos, also based on Rogers’ research, is developing a non-invasive sensor to monitor the function of the ventricular shunt in patients with hydrocephalus. Based on Julius Lucksand Michael Jewett’s research, Stemloop reuses cell-free biological mechanisms to create sensors for biotechnology, environmental monitoring, and human health. Based on Mark Hersam’s research, Volexion develops graphene coatings for next-generation lithium-ion batteries that dramatically improve energy, cycle life, and safety.

After the renovation of the first floor of the building was completed in May this year, the Northwesterns Innovation and New Ventures Office (INVO) will begin providing programming to resident start-ups and the larger northwestern community. These resources include access to ventures and resident mentors. Commercialization Workshop; Technology and Startup Showcase. Workspace for various entrepreneurial fellows and other northwestern entrepreneurs.

The renovations on the 5th and 6th floors are scheduled to be completed in November 2022 and August 2023, respectively. With the opening of these floors, additional Northwestern startups will have access to new labs and office suites. Completed projects include labs for start-ups, foundries, collaboration workspaces, and offices for program staff and start-up advisors.

Thanks to Kimberly Querreys’ vision, the Querrey InQbation Lab is a unique blend of northwestern breakthrough science, technology and business thinking whose products benefit our communities, our economy and the larger society. Creating a company, says Alicia Lffler, Vice President of Innovation and New Ventures.

Kimberly Querrey is President and CEO of the Gulf Shore Private Capital, a family investment office. She joined the board of directors of Northwestern University in 2015 and chairs a subcommittee on innovation and entrepreneurship. She is also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and a member of the Board and Executive Committee of the Big Shoulder Fund. Melissa, Kelly’s niece, is a current medical student at Northwestern University School of Medicine, and she is nearing her completion. She has a PhD in immunology.

