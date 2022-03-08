A new patch for Battlefield 2042s adds a scoreboard, but not voice chat





Six months after its launch, Battlefield 2042 finally got a real scoreboard on Tuesday. The scoreboard will be provided as part of an update that fixes some bugs and introduces a new cosmetic bundle, but does not add voice chat.

Battlefield 2042’s new scoreboard isn’t too flashy. A large list of players and their statistics shows the scores of the top 20 players from any team. There’s also a carve-out section in case you or your teammates happen to fall below 20.On the left side of the scoreboard, you’ll see the overall match score, as it is currently in the game.[マッチの概要]There is a screen. , K / D / A, and a collection of ribbons you can earn.

This patch also introduces some crash fixes for both the Origin and Xbox One versions of the game when using the Xbox One controller, as well as some bugs related to Conquest and Hazard Zones.

Another feature that isn’t prominently present in the Battlefield 2042 launch, Voice Chat, is also mentioned in this new patch note. According to DICE, this feature is not included in this new update, but will be part of the next update. This will take place in early April.

Unfortunately, this is all a bit late. Many players seem to be ahead, except for the fact that these updates arrive six months after the game is released. In fact, many are back in the old Battlefield games. According to SteamDB, Battlefield 2042 currently has fewer peak players in Battlefield 2042 than Battlefield 1, Battlefield 4, and Battlefield 5.

The latest update to Battlefield 2042 will be released on March 8th on all platforms.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.polygon.com/22965877/battlefield-2042-scoreboard-new-patch-voice-chat-players The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos