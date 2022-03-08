Google’s Pixel 6a is back in the limelight with a “check” of processor and memory





Android purists and hardcore Google fans are arguably already paying attention to the far-flung high-end Pixel 7 handset duo and the almost mythical Pixel Watch that could finally be commercially available this year. You may be wondering what happened to the Pixel 6a. Following in the footsteps of the very well-reviewed Pixel 5a 5G model, which was launched in limited numbers in August 2021, the probably 5G-enabled Pixel 6a will be available as early as May and will be a suitable global release. I plan to try. It’s not surprising to see mobile phones regaining attention with preliminary benchmarks that look like fairly advanced pre-release units as official announcements approach. Snapdragon Out, Tensor In In addition to radically changing the undeniably boring look of its budget-friendly predecessor, it’s a perfect match for the premium-looking Pixel 6 and 6 Pro’s cousin 6a, the 5a Snapdragon 765 processor. Seems to be almost guaranteed to replace the Tensor chip designed by Google. Geekbench records on unreleased devices usually need to be treated with caution, but the information uploaded on March 4th does not appear to be fake or misleading. Codenamed “bluejay”, the Pixel 6a is a first-generation model with four 1.8GHz CPU cores that combine dual 2.25GHz and dual 2.8 with a single-core and multi-core performance score very similar to the Pixel 6. We will squeeze out what can only be obtained with Tensor SoC. GHz cluster. In short, the Pixel 6, 6 Pro, and 6a could provide the same exact level of raw power, as opposed to early rumors that demanded the inferior Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 processor inside the 6a. .. Too excited, the Tensor chipset isn’t perfect, and while many have blamed a lot of the bugs that have plagued the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro user experience since October, Google is really impressive. It should be remembered that it is difficult to make a hit, the number of productions and sales around the world.No memory upgrades or other previously rumored specs

If you’re a little familiar with how the benchmarking tool works, it’s surprising to see only the Pixel 6a 6GB RAM count (5.43 available) and Android 12 software in this newly displayed page list, apart from the Tensor details. There will be no.

The rest of the spec obviously needs to be “verified” in another way, but relying primarily on existing information (read primarily gossip and knowledge-based guesses), the Google Pixel 6a 5G currently expects everything. Here’s what we’re doing:

6.2 inch OLED display with resolution 2400 x 1080 pixels and refresh rate 60Hz 12.2MP primary Sony IMX363 imaging sensor secondary ultra wide-angle lens 12MP Sony IMX386 sensor 8MP front camera IMX355 sensor 4,800mAh battery 30W fast charging 128GB storage 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7 mm dimensions

Yes, if you’re on a tight budget, the Pixel 6a is designed to push a larger battery than the 6.4-inch Pixel 6 into a smaller body overall, while supporting the same accurate up to 30 watts (wired) charging speed. increase.

Of course, bargain hunters can’t take advantage of a 50MP rear camera or 90Hz screen refresh rate technology because some compromises are needed to keep prices low (preferably around $ 450). Compared to the Pixel 6, the 6a may have less RAM, but 8GB variations are also possible.

In the worst-case scenario, the Pixel 6a will improve camera functionality, processing power, battery capacity, charging speed, and retain the number of predecessor memory and storage while arguably putting everything together in a more beautiful design. What more can I ask for?

