According to Google, the latest Chrome update is faster than Safari





According to Google, the latest Chrome update, version M99, has set a record with Apple’s own Speedometer web benchmark, making it even faster and more responsive on the Mac than Safari. A post on the Chromium blog analyzes the improvements made to Chrome’s speed over the past year or so when compiling JavaScript and rendering graphics.

According to Google, this is all the fastest browser on the M1 Mac, a benchmark that’s about 7% faster than Safari. According to a blog post, Chrome M99 seems to have set a speed record with a score of 300 in a benchmark created by the Apples WebKit team. The Speedometer Benchmark aims to simulate how a web app running with a variety of technologies can be used to verify the responsiveness of an experience.

On low-end hardware, the performance gap between Chrome and Safari can be even wider.

Google says it ran tests on a 14-inch MacBook Pro with a 10-core M1 Max chip and 64GB of RAM. Repeating this on a 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro with 16GB of RAM resulted in even greater performance differences. Chrome recorded 252 runs per minute, plus or minus 8.6, and Safari recorded 185 plus or minus 46. Obviously, Safari had a lot of variability, but on average there was a difference of 30%. My computer has a weak processor and low RAM, so it didn’t reach the 300 mark that the Google team claims to have achieved.

Performance is important when it comes to general web browsing that you don’t want to wait for when using a web app. But when it comes to its value, most of the complaints I’ve heard from colleagues and strangers on the internet are that Chrome is consuming a lot of resources, not slow. Chrome doesn’t completely blame the high RAM usage (all very fast scripts at run time consume their own space and resources, and it’s not a measure of system resource usage. It can be difficult in practice) and has a reputation for being used. There is a lot of space in memory.

In my opinion, it’s probably not worth the benchmark-based choice of browser. I’m using both Chrome and Safari and I don’t see any noticeable speed difference between the two. Also, there’s more than just enough speed to take into account one of my colleagues recently complained that Chrome was a complete disaster when it came to battery life on the M1 MacBook Air.

But on the contrary, if you’re completely satisfied with Chrome’s features and your computer doesn’t seem to slow down, it’s a good idea to continue using it. You can even brag about that impressive benchmark score from time to time.

