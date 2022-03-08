



Senator Mike Leigh is naturally worried that the proposal will hurt small businesses and customers.

(AP Photo / Ng Han Guan, File) In this 2018 photo, a woman is passing the Google logo at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai.

Special to Joe Morgan Tribune

| March 7, 2022 8:30 pm

I’m not working in the tech industry, but many small business owners like me can use low-cost digital tools and platforms from a variety of tech companies to increase their sales and customer base. I was able to do it.

Legislators are eager to rush through a series of anti-innovation bills aimed at dismantling the largest and most innovative technology companies in the Americas and limiting their businesses, but consumers and small businesses. Owners are worth knowing how these bills affect their privacy. The services they use and their business. I urge Congress to take more time to consider the unintended consequences of these bills on consumers, small businesses, innovation, and our national security.

Utah Senator Mike Leigh, a ranking member of the Antimonopoly Commission, said in a recent hearing that the antitrust proposals being considered in Washington are not the direction Congress should take. .. He recognized that the law has serious security issues and consequences and gives more power to foreign companies that are not covered by the bill.

The bill creates a double standard by regulating a small number of American tech companies such as Apple, Google, Facebook, and Amazon, while allowing others to do the same. This double standard can impact consumers by providing them with irrelevant and useless versions of services and products.

Similarly, these bills can prevent search engines from providing high-quality, detailed results that we often trust. Suppose you want to find a restaurant near you. A detailed list of businesses provides information about business hours, contact information, websites, and reviews. If this law is passed, search engines may be prohibited from providing this useful information, causing frustration for many customers and retailers alike. These anti-innovation bills will weaken consumer welfare standards and give governments even stronger power to regulate economic growth.

This double standard of innovation prevention legislation also jeopardizes consumer security and privacy. The National Taxpayers Union (NTU) has expressed serious concern about the legislation of the bill, saying it will have disastrous consequences not only for the target companies, but also for consumers and small businesses within the digital economy. NTU is concerned because US companies may be forced to remove protection and provide sensitive data to foreign companies that are not bound by the same restrictions without user approval.

Lee also expressed concern about redefining the market and empowering federal agencies to manage their businesses. Lee asked if competitive behavior could get caught up in the bill and have unintended consequences of removing popular products and services that helped consumers. Lee states on his website that this authority must be exercised carefully, as government intervention tends to hinder rather than empower American innovators.

I believe, like many others, Congress can develop national interest strategies by talking directly with tech leaders. American tech companies have already agreed that they can make improvements in areas such as privacy, AI, and child and family protection, and that updating technology regulations will bring real benefits.

We have already enforced antitrust laws and the federal government should not enact its own competition laws for each new sector of the economy. It’s not just necessary. Competition policies are not designed to impede growth or target businesses, but are designed to address barriers to competition and focus on harm to consumers.

Congress must act in accordance with reasonable federal data privacy standards, rather than trying to split American tech companies and their products. These innovation prevention bills could result in the elimination of useful tools and services that small businesses and consumers enjoy using, exposing consumers to new security risks and weakening American digital leadership. Lee highlights this rushing process and his concerns about the unintended consequences that would follow if these bills were passed.

Joe Maughan is the owner of 9th & 9th Jewelers in Salt Lake City.

