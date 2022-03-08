Singaporeans tricked Amazon, Google for a cloud service to mine cryptocurrencies





Singapore: Two 32-year-old men who faced criminal charges in the United States on Monday (March 7) allegedly tricked Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google into using cloud computing services in a Singapore court. I admitted that I was impersonating a man. Cryptocurrency.

Hojunjia, Singapore, also known as Matthew Ho, was charged with theft of personal information and wire fraud in the United States in October 2019. He was unemployed when he committed the crime.

One of his victims was Marc Merrill, co-founder of video game developer Riot Games.

Personal and credit card information obtained from the Dark Web Forum to trick AWS and Google into providing cloud computing services worth approximately US $ 5.2 million (S $ 7.1 million) and US $ 250,000, respectively.

Between November 21, 2017 and March 1, 2018, he used this computing power to mine about 1,468 units of the cryptocurrency Ethereum.

He sold about 203 units of illegally acquired Ether and earned over S $ 347,000. He spent this on his personal expense.

I was convicted of 11 charges on Monday. This includes computer misuse and criminal and spoofing fraud under cybersecurity laws. Heiss will return to court next month for easing and a ruling.

Courts heard in 2017 that Ho had forged a US driver’s license for others at a dark web forum called the “# 1 fraudulent community.”

In return for his service, Ho was given access to the “VIP” section of the forum, which included personal names, addresses, and credit card details.

Around October 19, 2017, he obtained information on 70 individuals, including another man, Merrill and Harold Borland.

We used Merrill’s personal information to gain access to the developer’s AMEX bank account and changed the email address associated with the account to a new email address with a similar name.

On November 3, 2017, Ho registered a new user account with AWS using Merrill’s name, address, AMEX credit card number, and the email address he created.

While in Singapore at least 40 times between November 4, 2017 and January 28, 2018, Ho tricked AWS into believing he was Merrill and offering cloud computing services. did.

The AWS account linked to Merrill was suspended on January 27, 2018, after several unsuccessful attempts by the company to contact Hoby’s email to pay unpaid invoices.

Around November 3, 2017, Ho used Merrill’s details to register a new account on Google Cloud Platform. At least 38 times from November 4, 2017 to February 23, 2018, he tricked Google into offering cloud services while in Singapore.

Ho used Photoshop to forge Mr. Merrill’s driver’s license and AMEX credit card as part of a deception against the two companies.

Google suspended its account on February 23, 2018 after notifying Ho that it was unable to process the payment.

Both AWS and Google received a chargeback request from the bank, conducted an internal investigation, and then refunded the payment to AMEX.

Ho also used Merrill’s details to register for an account with Namecheap, which offers domain hosting and other services, and charged about US $ 900 between October 2017 and August 2018. ..

He continued to run the same scheme on AWS, using the details of another man, Harold Borland. Between November 19, 2017 and April 18, 2018, he tricked AWS into offering US $ 21 worth of cloud computing services.

On September 24, 2019, an employee of the Technical Crimes Investigation Bureau attacked Ho’s house and arrested him. He has never returned or compensated for anything.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.channelnewsasia.com/singapore/matthew-ho-jun-jia-crypto-amazon-google-riot-games-2544876

