From the studio that brought the Rocket League, Psyonix proudly introduces Season 6. This is a brand new adventure featuring the cast of our beloved car. This season, we’ll be introducing a rocket pass featuring a new animation-themed Nomad Van and an unprecedented Neo Tokyo (comic) variant arena. As the season continues, we’ll release Fornax series of items, uncage the legendary Black Fennec, and showcase a major mid-season event that introduces new game modes.

Will soon be owned by Wednesday, March 9th at 8am PST (4pm UTC)

Next appointment

This season’s Rocket Pass is packed tighter than a clown’s car. Merc Hitbox fans will be delighted! Cross the country in a bouncing nomadic van with a road trip sticker on a well-traveled decal.

Be careful while surfing the channel. A mysterious Nomster is spreading rapidly throughout the game. I don’t know exactly what he is yet, but he appears in new wheels, goal blasts, and even new antennas that devour nomadic grills! Not cool Nomster, not cool!

Bonus function

Rocket passes aren’t the only fun. Shortly after the season begins, the Fornax series will be available as a blueprint. Featuring a stylish Mamba car, this series mixes old and new with a completely rethought-out classic. Glide a pair of Pixelated Shades: Multichrome or get holographic with the new Troika: Roasted Wheels. There’s also a new Shade Raid Goal Explosion that transforms every match into a cartoon page.

As new Neo Tokyo (comic) variants appear in the game, the arena has changed a bit.

A new batch of tournament rewards has arrived, which is the entire bag of tricks. Rolls of toilet paper, heavy dumbbells, and teeth-filled wheels all mix to create the most wacky rewards ever.

Don’t touch the dial! Season 6 has another surprise. Later this season, a new limited-time event will debut and a whole new mode will be released that will surely be a big hit. I’ll tell you the details later, but for now, I hope you like to hit.

Available at the item shop

The developers seem to have used an oil-based marker for this. Yes, the long-awaited Black Fennec is coming to the Season 6 Item Shop, so be prepared with your credit. This instant classic goes perfectly with your favorite Esports decals and titanium white wheels.

We also offer new starter and standard bundles packed with classic items such as the Jaeger 619, Toon Hydro Trail and Toon Goal Explosion (Titanium White).

Season 6 will begin on Wednesday, March 9th, after the game has been updated to PST at 4pm on March 8th.

