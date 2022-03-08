Focus on that: What does it mean to be a woman in the tech industry?





Image: Pishit / Getty Images

Women’s participation in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) in Australia remains low despite collaborative efforts by universities, governments and industries to increase the overall number.Last Engineers Australia Statistics Summary [PDF] It turns out that just under 13% of qualified Australian engineers are women.

However, such a person did not discourage individuals like Lada Stanick from pursuing a career in this area.

“I love math and I love problem solving,” she told ZDNet.

“So I wondered,’What can I do with this love of mathematics because I don’t necessarily want to be a teacher?’ I ended up studying two degrees in computer science and telecommunications. My job has become a software developer. [known as] I became Nokia. “

Stanick eventually became a system engineer and is now a Principal Solutions Architect at Amazon Web Services (AWS), helping customers create architectures to solve their problems. Through her research and career, she acknowledged that there was a striking contrast between the number of women and men in the field.

“I was one of the very few [women] When I was in college, and when I started working, I was almost always the only woman on many of the teams I belonged to. Especially when you’re familiar with IT and talking specifically about engineers, architects, and developers, “she said. ..

It’s not that being in a minority outweighed the opportunities a man had with her-it was just different.

“I had a very positive experience in how to connect and shape relationships with my male colleagues, but even after joining AWS, I’ve been able to talk comfortably. My female colleagues. Is working. I am doing the same job as I am. “

Stanic attributed some of her positive experience to the “intentional efforts” that cloud giants took to fill the gender gap that is constantly plagued by the tech sector, as an example of the AI ​​she builds. Pointed out a dedicated program for women and others.

“AWS is particularly focused on how to attract women’s talents and the general variety of talents,” she said.

“I’ve been on AWS for three and a half years, and I had a female colleague at the time, but thanks to the program we created, I’m now on the power of mentoring. What’s this? Extraordinary. And … and provides an activation platform where girls and women can learn about technology and make sure it’s what they can have a career with. “

Stanick emphasized the importance of pursuing a personally interesting role.

“I’m confident that following something you’re attracted to will open many doors. Throughout my career, I’ve always played an engineering role, because that’s what I really enjoy. That’s what brings me to life, “she said.

Stanic’s experience as a woman in the tech industry isn’t much different from what Atlassian’s Head of Engineering Agnes Law faced. Ro’s interest in software development was inspired by her high school days.

“It was where I first came into contact with programming and coding, many of which made logical sense, and it was a really personal click to me,” she said.

Like Stanick, Rho said the experience was always positive, even though he found himself to be one of the very few women on the team most of the time. But she said putting a women’s support network in the workplace is unmatched.

“”[My male counterparts] I didn’t treat me differently. I personally didn’t feel any differentiation because they really treated me like everyone else, “she told ZDNet.

“But when I became a mom, I was able to talk to moms and other women who would be moms. It’s different to be able to connect with other women. It’s not that the men are different, it’s just. I missed a connection or a job with another woman. “

Ro looked back on his career journey as a woman in the technology industry and led the establishment of a women’s leadership program called Women’s Leap for Atlassian female engineers. She describes an initiative that runs as a structured three-month one-on-one mentoring program in which participants pair with related mentors.

“I wish I had more female mentors, support and leaders. I felt it was time to give back and wanted to make a bigger impact, so I worked with other engineering leaders who are also enthusiastic about support. We raised women in Atlassian and we formed this formal program together, “she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/making-it-count-what-it-is-like-to-be-a-woman-in-tech/

