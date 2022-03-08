Geo-fence warrants help police use Google to find suspects. The ruling may curb their use.





Virginia officials violated the Constitution when they used Google’s location data to find people near the scene of a bank robbery in 2019. A federal judge ruled last week.

Judges defended Article 4 of the Amendment against Injustice Search by scooping up information about innocent people without evidence that this police tactic, widely used nationwide, could be a suspect. I found that I violated it.

Judge M. Hannarauuk of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia made a decision on Thursday that police would use geofence warrants to find nearby people using tracking data collected by mobile phones. Crime scenes that can be difficult. Warrants are popular with law enforcement officers when they run out of leads using traditional investigative techniques. Warrants have been used to resolve all types of crime, from robbery and burglary to murder and sexual assault, and to identify those who attacked the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

However, these digital drugnets have raised concerns among lawyers and privacy advocates who say the government is secretly collecting data from dozens or more people to find potential suspects. I am. Critics claim that the warrants put innocent people at risk of illegal arrest. A Florida man was involved in a 2019 robbery investigation after riding a bicycle past the scene.

Albert Fox Cahn, executive director of the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project, a civil rights non-profit organization that opposes the use of geo-fence warrants, could increase Lauck’s increase in courts denying law enforcement requests for the use of Google’s location data. He said he had made a groundbreaking decision.

This would be a call for the awakening of judges who are rubber stamping this type of warrant at the federal and state levels, Khan said.

Law enforcement officials say the Geo-fence warrant is legal because Google users have agreed to track their location. Police also said they would work with Google to receive only anonymized data until a suspected device was found. According to police, the evidence provided by the Geo-fence warrant alone is not enough to prosecute someone for a crime.

In the Virginia case, a detective at the Chesterfield County Police Department, assigned to the Federal Violent Crimes Task Force, asked workers for a geofence warrant three weeks after trying to identify a shooter who walked to a Midlothian bank. It was safe and went out for $ 195,000. According to security footage, he was listening to his cell phone when the suspect arrived at the bank. The detective requested a warrant for Google’s location data from all mobile phones within a 150-meter radius of the bank during the robbery. A local justice of the peace approved the warrant.

Google provided location data for 19 devices in the region, but did not provide identification information. Detectives gradually narrowed the list to three devices, and Google provided information about the people with whom the names were associated. As a result, investigators headed for the 27-year-old Okerochatry, who was charged with armed robbery in September 2019. Chatley has been in prison ever since and has been acquitted.

His lawyers, including Michael Price, chief litigant at the National Criminal Defense Bar Association’s Fourth Amendment Center, said the geo-fence warrant was unconstitutional and police should destroy the information it obtained from the constitution. Insisted.

Laura König, a publicly elected lawyer for Price and Chatleys, declined to comment on Lux’s decision. So did the US law firm in eastern Virginia and the Federal Law Office in Chesterfield County. The detective who asked for the warrant and the justice of the peace who approved it were not immediately asked for comment.

Google has issued a statement that the company is considering a court decision. “We actively protect the privacy of our users, support the critical work of law enforcement agencies, and support overly widespread demands,” a spokeswoman said.

Chatries’ challenges include previous geofence warrant details, including details of Google’s location data, how law enforcement agencies negotiate with Google about that information, and hearings investigating how investigators handle it. Prompted the deepest court investigation.

The number of police geo-fence warrants submitted to Google has increased dramatically. In 2018, Google received a 982 geo-fence warrant from law enforcement agencies. According to the latest data provided by the company, that number surged to 11,554 in 2020. Google currently has geo-fence warrants from all 50 states, Washington DC, and federal agencies.

So far, geo-fence warrants have rarely been disputed by US judges, with rare exceptions. They were given two federal justices of the peace in Illinois who refused the request for a geofence warrant in 2020, a federal justice of the peace in Kansas who refused the request last year, and a trial in Fairfax, Virginia, which refused the request for the warrant last month. Includes officials.

The Shatley case was the first to comprehensively investigate the pros and cons of the Geo-fence warrant. This included discussions and experts on behalf of the government and Chatley, as well as testimony from Google executives. This process lasted for over two years.

In the end, Lauck favored Chatrie, but had a catch.

Lauck, in a March 3 decision, has mostly judicial oversight on how authorities can use geofence warrants to collect data on large numbers of people in the area, including churches, restaurants, hotels, and apartment buildings. It writes that it violates the clearly defined rights. Amendment Article 4. Lauck said the warrant wiped out unlimited location data of civilians who had no reason to be overseen by the government. This included one who didn’t really appear to be at a radius of 150 meters.

The judge was also able to identify the three potential identities by identifying the three potential homes, tax records, and social media accounts for which location data was provided in response to the warrant. He seemed to be plagued by the testimony of an expert working at Chatrie.

However, Lauk may have stopped invalidating the evidence produced by the warrant and made it difficult to prosecute Chatley. Instead, Lauk said the detective seeking the warrant was not unconstitutional, so he said it was not negligent and decided that the evidence was valid in this case. He successfully searched for a geofence warrant in past cases and consulted with the prosecutor. Therefore, Chatrie does not benefit from Laucks’ ruling. He is waiting for a trial.

Shatry could still be prosecuted using evidence obtained from the Geo-fence warrant, but Lux’s ruling made it more difficult for police to obtain warrants in the future, and evidence obtained from them by judges. Experts said it was likely to suppress.

Jennifer Lynch, director of oversight and ligation at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a non-profit digital rights group, said he believed that other courts would consider Laucks’ views when deciding whether to approve geo-fence guarantees.

According to Lynch, the demand for these warrants is increasing, judges are beginning to scrutinize them more closely, and they are beginning to be aware of those issues.

Jake Laperuk, senior policy adviser to the Constitution Project of the Project On Government Oversight, said Lux’s ruling could make it easier for defendants to challenge geofence warrants as well as other types of mass surveillance tools. rice field.

Lauck has shown that this type of dragnet countermeasures is unacceptable without active efforts to limit it.

Lauck said her decision was to apply the underlying beliefs of the Fourth Amendment to previously unimaginable research methods that leveraged large amounts of location data collected by Google and other tech giants. It is written as part of the ongoing efforts of the judiciary.

The judge emphasized that her judgment was not intended to say whether a geo-fence warrant should be used. She suggested that there might be a way to use them without violating the Fourth Amendment, perhaps by limiting their scope and seeking more court opinion in the process. She quoted a Washington, DC case in December when a federal court requested law enforcement to seek additional court approval before seeking personal information linked to a potentially suspected device. Did.

In the end, the judge wrote that the future of the geo-fence warrant should be taken up by lawmakers. She said there is no law prohibiting technology companies from collecting and using large amounts of data from their customers. She quoted a New York bill that would ban the use of geo-fence warrants.

Thoughtful law not only protects the privacy of citizens, but also reduces the burden on businesses for police law enforcement demands on legally owned data, Lauk wrote.

