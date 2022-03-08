What Trelleborg emphasizes in MD & M West





Trelleborg Healthcare & Medical will be showcasing advanced polymer solutions for healthcare and medical applications at booth 2301 at MD & M West in Anaheim, CA from April 12-14, 2022.

One of the exhibits at the booth is Trelleborgs’ drug elution function, rapid development center, tubes and hoses, molded parts, and multi-component and micro-molded products.

Andrew Gaillard, Global Commercial Director of Healthcare and Healthcare, said: Whether faced with wound healing applications that require wafer thin silicone gel films incorporating pharmaceutical elements, or faced with an innovative approach to cancer treatment with unique manufacturing challenges, our engineering team has a team of engineers. We are ready to work with you to help you solve interesting and complex problems.

The show will showcase the newly published API white paper. In this paper, we will share the various manufacturing processes that combine silicone and API, their strengths and weaknesses, and test results that prove the effectiveness of the elution method.

Show attendees will also be informed of the latest news and updates on Trelleborgs regarding the recently launched Rapid Development Center. This center is the latest feature of the company to help healthcare and medical customers accelerate new product development processes, minimize manufacturing costs, reduce development time and ensure high quality products.

Chris Tellers, Director of the Rapid Development Center, said: We are affiliated with some of the world’s largest medical device companies. Since launching the Rapid Development Center in August 2021, we have worked with many to develop solutions across a variety of medical device categories, including cardiovascular, diabetes and neurology. The fact that prototypes can be developed quickly and their designs quickly moved to full-scale production sets them apart from other suppliers who may be able to offer one of these services but not both. doing.

Another highlight is Trelleborg Healthcare and Medicals’ extensive selection of specialty extruded tubes and hoses. Tubes are available in a variety of sizes and are custom designed for customers to meet the needs of their individual applications.

Molded parts used in implantable healthcare and medical devices will also be on display, along with multi-component and micromolding capabilities.

Gaillard added: We are designing new extrusion solutions for your unique tube and hose applications. Examples include kink-resistant tubes for a variety of critical applications such as multi-lumen, silicon foam extrusions, pacemakers and accommodative leads, and urological implants. In addition, Trelleborgs GeoTrans technology allows you to create extruded profiles that can be changed across the length of the extrude, supporting your own customer-specific design.

One of the most widely accepted features is the combination of liquid silicone rubber (LSR) and plastic. With multi-component injection molding, commonly referred to as 2C or 2-shot, LSR experts employ advanced tools and process engineering to combine two or more individual materials into one fully coupled, robust component. Solution can be developed.

