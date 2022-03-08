What’s New in Online Travel: Google Shutters Book on Google Features; Booking Holdings’ Revenue Release reveals insights into profit margin strategies. And Amadeus dispel concerns about airline direct connection pushes | Foster Garvey PC





This week’s update includes two stories: details of Booking Holdings’ recent revenue release and a surprise story about Google’s hotel booking platform. fun.

Google Shutters Book on Google (“Close hotel if hotel reservations are low”, February 25, 2022, via Phocus Wire) Google said last week because of low usage by both suppliers and users. “May 25,” Book on Google “function. The accelerated meta search platform (my phrase) allows users to start the booking process (booking and payment details) on Google and complete the booking on the supplier’s (hotel owner or OTA) website. rice field. The changes announced will not affect Google’s hotel search products, including the free booking link implemented last year.

Points from Booking Holdings revenue release (“Booking Holdings appears to withdraw from Airbnb with profit margin”, February 24, 2022 via Skift Travel News) (subscription may be required) Booking Holdings No. 1 Much of last week’s news on four-quarter earnings was a release focused on improving Booking’s financial indicators, and I was particularly interested in Skift’s story detailing plans to improve Booking’s profit margins (especially). Compared to the rental platform rival Airbnb). According to Booking CEO Glenn Fogel and CFO David Goulden, achieving the desired rate of return depends heavily on Bookings’ success in pursuing the well-known “connected travel” strategy. The strategy included building the Booking industry (airlines and activities), improving customer loyalty, and facilitating payments (Booking.com’s admired payment platform usage remained relatively flat throughout the fourth quarter. Note that it contains several elements, such as). Interestingly, Booking also suggested that it was in a position to convince partners (including hotel owners) to increase their bookings by offering significant discounts and other benefits. In particular, we would like to monitor the adoption of Booking.com’s payment platform, the expected use of the wholesale distribution platform (via Priceline), and now the supplier’s reaction to these so-called “discounts and benefits”. .. “

Does the global delivery system need to worry about airline direct connection pushes? (“Amadeus dispels concerns about airline direct delivery pushes,” February 25, 2022 via Skift Travel News) (subscription may be required) Amadeus says no. Will it change as airlines seek and continue to adopt new forms of connectivity, such as new delivery features (NDC)? Amadeus still says no. Compared to other GDS competitors Saber and Travelport, both seem to lag behind in the development and distribution of technology focused on new airlines, but Amadeus may be right.

Other news:

Wego’s acquisition of Cleartrip Middle East will create an online travel group via Skift Travel News on February 23, 2022 (subscription may be required) Singapore-based Wego is traditionally a region Metasearch business, travelers search for travel and book elsewhere, but acquisitions are pending This week, Cleartrip’s Middle East business by Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart Group is more diverse online travel Announced to create a group.

Bookings well below prepandemic levels: New Travel Health Index February 23, 2022 Via Skift Travel News (subscription may be required) The travel industry is balanced between supply and demand, and travel agencies are airlines. Price for company seats, hotel rooms, and other travel products, and the number of reservations. Improved Skift Travel Health Index (formerly Skift Recovery Index) data show that the industry is still recovering and is far from this equilibrium. From the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tripadvisor Plus is a case study of the February 23, 2022 online travel hype by Skift Travel News (subscription may be required) Tripadvisor co-founder and CEO Steve Kaufer advertised the company’s fledgling. That was only a year ago. Eradication — A Tripadvisor Plus subscription membership program for hotel rooms discounted as a $ 1 billion business.

