InternationalWomensDay2022-Sue Ozemir, CEO of Exro Technologies for optimal power and torque





Reading time: 4 minutes

Canada’s Exro Technologies brings the power of electronic devices to electric motors. CEO Sue Ozemir is responsible for improving the efficiency of electric motors and battery storage. She knows electric motors thoroughly.

Ozemir tells AutoFutures his plans to lead the company and mobility to a more efficient future. She is also one of the mobility leaders AutoFutures is profiling for the International Women’s Day series.

Thorough understanding of motors

Ozemir spent almost 10 years in General Electric’s small industrial motor division. As her CEO, she expanded her division and oversaw the sale to Wolong Electric, where she continued to be CEO.

I grew up in a family with an industrial motor repair shop. My dad taught me when I was young. No matter what the world does or any change in technology, electric motors are always at the foundation of it, Ozemir says.

The family dealt with industrial motors for paper mills, mining and other uses. Some electric motors were big enough for her to stand in them.

Ozemir says being a woman did not affect her in the electric motor business. She didn’t even think about it.

She advises women, don’t think too much about it. Decide what you want to do. Own what you are. Then embark on your path. And be surrounded by good people.

About 10 years ago, she realized what was happening in the energy sector. She wanted to use energy in a cleaner way. That is, to do more with less power and less pollution.

I love working in the next generation, which will revolutionize electric motors, says Ozemir, who came to the company to expand the company from the very beginning to products.

There are many smart people. We share our vision of how energy consumption can be changed, she adds.

“The speed has improved and the torque has increased by more than 25%.

Ozemir focuses on scaling two major product lines, the Exro Coil Driver, to improve the performance of electric motors and battery systems.

We are developing solutions that use the least amount of energy to deliver maximum results, says Ozemir.

EV torque and speed needs can be efficiently provided by the Exro Coil Driver.

The drivetrain of an electric vehicle requires either torque or speed. Most manufacturers do one of three things to create it. They put in more motors. That is, you’ll see something like a vehicle with a motor in the back and a motor in front of it. Another way to fight it is to put in another heavy gearbox. A third way to do this is to add an expensive and heavy battery, Ozemir explains.

We are overcoming all of this by leveraging power electronics. Use controls to meet your speed and torque needs, she says. Use 100% of the power that comes out of the battery and supplies the motor. The Exro Coil Driver switches seamlessly, dynamically and on the fly, so you can get results for multiple motors with one motor. By optimizing the motor size, it is possible to reduce the size by about 40%. There is an increase in speed and more than 25% increase in torque.

Exro can achieve cost savings of over 20% by reducing heavy component requirements while maintaining performance requirements, Ozemir said.

Save battery power for future use

Exro’s Energy Storage System (ESS) can recover and store electric vehicle batteries in a fixed manner. The Exros Battery Control System (BCS) controls the battery at the cell level. This allows for finer control and is suitable for extending the life of automotive batteries, Ozemir says.

Electrification partnership

Ozemir has been busy building partnerships with alliances since he started working at Exro in the fall of 2019. The company has partnered with Tier One supplier Linamar on a medium-sized e-axel to work with the Exro Coil Driver. Exro and Potencia Industrial have partnered to accelerate the electrification of commercial and government vehicles. Exro installed a 100V coil driver on the Potencia EV at the end of last year.

Exro has partnered with Untitled Motorcycles, Zero Motorcycles, and LAND Electric Motorcycles to improve the performance of e-motors. At this year’s CES, the XP Zero Motorcycle with the Exro 100V coil drive system was on display. The coil driver has increased the top speed by 13.6%, the maximum output by 25% and the maximum torque by 15%. During CES, the company also exhibited the Polaris UTV with Exro. 100V coil driver.

A big demo is a large military-grade 1994 Humvee, previously gas-powered, retrofitted with an Exro 800V coil driver. The Exros Electric HUMVEE delivers four times the torque of a Tesla Semi-Class 8 track and GM Hummer all in one motor. Tesla uses two motors and GM uses three motors.

Challenge to the status quo

My greatest success is my family, says Ozemir, who has two adult sons. She tells them to have a good personality and challenge the status quo. She is also challenging the status quo of electric vehicles.

We hope to find ways for electric vehicles to accelerate adoption in the future. The way to do this is to fill the gap with cost and effectiveness. There is no solution for anyone. Some people may be okay around the electric cars in town. Some people may need 600 miles through the hybrid. It’s a balance we often do in commercial spaces. We can help fleets, municipalities, and other types of mobility to be cost-effective. “

It is inside the vehicle that brings about the adoption of EVs. To truly move to an electric vehicle, we need to reduce costs and maintain its performance. In that case, you’ll get a humvee that drives like a Camaro, Ozemir says. ..

This summer, Exro is planning an open house at its Arizona headquarters, where visitors can drive a modified Exro humvee and feel its power and torque. Ozemir explains that driving an Exro electrified humvee is great.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.autofutures.tv/2022/03/08/sue-ozemir-ceo-exro-technologies/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos