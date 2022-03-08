Google On Recipe Pages-Isn’t it too long?





Google has heard complaints that recipe pages are getting too long, suggesting that concise pages may be better for users.

This was stated by Google search advocate John Mueller during the Google Search Central SEO business hours hangouts recorded March 4.

During the show, Mueller was asked by a food blogger about the SEO implications of writing multiple content for the same recipe.

Their idea is to create a recipe-only page and display support information about that recipe on a separate page.

They ask Mueller if this is a good strategy compared to displaying all the information about one recipe on one page.

Divide a long recipe page into multiple articles

Mueller believes that creating one page to focus on the recipe and separating the support content into other pages would be a nice structure for the user.

This is based on Mueller’s feedback that the recipe page has too much extra content before reaching the actual recipe.

Mueller states that from Google’s point of view, it’s okay to spread the content across multiple pages.

“From Google’s point of view, this is definitely not a problem. This is a lot of complaints from people who feel it’s a long recipe, especially in the recipe content.” Look at the life story, other I don’t have time to check every item. Page-I really just want a recipe. “

So it would be great if we could separate it and focus on the recipe itself, and from the user’s point of view, some questions about the recipe. “

Mueller states that the challenge with this approach is to balance the strength of the individual pages.

The more articles published about the same recipe, the more dilute the keywords.

One way to enhance the signal on one page over the other is to link only to the support content in the main recipe.

That way, Google will get a clear signal about which pages are most important.

“This is where I find it difficult to balance in terms of how powerful these individual pages are. Especially when you’re splitting things up on your website, perhaps all of a sudden, even with internal links. Since the recipe will be 2 pages, you need to index 2 pages for each recipe.

You also need to add value to 2 pages for each recipe. In other words, it can dilute things a little. On the other hand, if you set these FAQ pages to be linked only from the recipe and the main content of the website is the recipe itself, then the recipe.

Then, if someone searches for something in the FAQ part of the recipe, you will be able to display the FAQ page in the search results. “

Notes on overuse of FAQ markup

Regarding FAQ markup, Mueller states that Google is aware that some sites are overusing it to occupy more space in search results.

Currently, Google is trying to reduce the amount of FAQ-rich results displayed on SERPs.

“In terms of structured data, in terms of rich results, you may want to put FAQ markup on every page to add extra space to your search results.

I think it’s pretty much the same, from our point of view, in that we make sure people are doing this and strive to reduce the amount of FAQ entries that appear in search results. Useful for users who include this set of FAQs in all their results. “

Mueller states that separating FAQ content from the recipe makes sense for the search:

“So it makes sense there to move it to another page from my point of view. In that all of this extra structured data doesn’t overwhelm the recipe results. You really I like’If people want more information, we have that information. If we just want to focus on the recipe, we have that too. “

Listen to Mueller’s full response in the video below:

Featured Image: RossHelen / Shutterstock

