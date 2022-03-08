Exclusive: iPad Air 5 to match iPad Pro performance with M1





There are only a few hours left until Apple’s next special event. Apple will announce the third-generation iPhone SE, a new Mac model, and the new iPad Air. Rumor has it that the new iPad will already support 5G, but 9to5Mac has learned from sources that the iPad Air 5 will have an M1 chip.

Earlier rumors about the new iPad Air suggested that it would have the same A15 Bionic chip as the iPhone 13 and 6th generation iPad mini. However, Apple seems to want to further close the gap between the iPad Air and iPad Pro. This time, we will add a more powerful chip.

IPad Air 5 with M1

Based on the information found on the 9to5Mac, the iPad Air 5 (codename J408) will have the same M1 chip that Apple uses on the iPad Pro 2021 model and the first-generation Apple Silicon Mac. 2020 MacBook Air.

In terms of performance, the M1 chip is about 50% faster than the A15 Bionic and 70% more powerful than the A14 Bionic (from the 4th generation iPad Air). The A15 Bionic has a 6-core CPU and a 5-core GPU, but the M1 chip has an 8-core CPU and a 7-core GPU, plus a minimum of 8GB of RAM.

But why does Apple use the M1 chip on the iPad Air when they already have an iPad Pro with the same chip? First of all, it’s important to remember that there are other aspects that differentiate the iPad Pro from other lineups, such as having a ProMotion display with XDR technology.

However, because Apple wants to sell both the iPad Pro and iPad Air as computer replacements (both work with the Magic Keyboard), it’s no wonder that the iPad Air has a desktop-level chip. Both the entry-level MacBook Air and MacBook Pro depend on the M1, so let’s take the Mac lineup as an example.

At the same time, the iPad Pro will be updated with a new chip later this year, which will probably offer better performance than the current M1 chip.

What else do you expect?

Our sources also support other rumors about the iPad Air 5. Support for 5G networks added to the 2021 iPad Pro and iPad mini 6 last year will be available on the new iPad Air.

You can also see that the iPad Air 5 maintains the same display resolution as the current 4th generation iPad Air. The new iPad is also expected to have an updated front camera that supports the center stage. Sources have reported that the new iPad Air will be announced tomorrow.

The March 8 event will begin at 10 am (Pacific Standard Time) / 1 pm (Eastern Standard Time). It will be live streamed directly on Apple’s website, the company’s YouTube channel, and the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

