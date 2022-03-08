Voting Alert: Pittsburgh is a national smart city award finalist





Pittsburgh is recognized in two civic programs that pave the way for smart city innovation.

IDC Covernment Insights, a technology and public policy consulting firm, announced this week the finalists of the 5th Annual Smart City North America Awards (SCNAA). These awards are aimed at recognizing city, county, state and university initiatives that promote the use of information and communications technology to promote civil welfare and government services, and are government, civic participation and data driven. Awards cities for their superior abilities such as policing.

This year, two local programs were recognized in the harvest of 38 finalists this year, including one from Pittsburgh City and Allegheny County.

Launched last summer, the City’s Move PGH program is one of four finalists in the transportation infrastructure category, including programs for self-driving cars, electric vehicles, and train transportation solutions in Golden, Colorado. Austin, Texas; Lima, Ohio, respectively.

The Pittsburgh government has officially launched the first mobility as a service (MaaS) initiative in the country by coordinating transportation options in different regions through Move PGH. The program includes both a robust app that provides access to bus timetables, electric scooter availability, a platform for ride-hailing services, and 50 physical mobility hubs in the city. The hope of this program is to overcome the mobility limitations faced by 20% of Pittsburgh without a car by making Last One Mile transportation more accessible.

Meanwhile, the Allegheny County initiative to use school bus routes and machine learning to deliver food to families in need is one of three finalists in the public health and social services categories. It opposes the gunshot detection technology in Miramar, Florida, and the program for optimal hygiene routing in West Memphis, Arkansas.

In collaboration with Carnegie Mellon University’s Robotics Institute, the county launched its program in July 2020 to determine efficient bus routes and delivery locations to reach as many people as possible. This initiative began with concerns that arose at the beginning of online learning about students who depended on the free breakfast and lunch offered at school. By collecting and anonymizing the addresses of people in need, the CMU and Allegheny County Human Services Department were able to optimize food delivery services.

“In the fifth year, we witness the continued growth of innovative smart city initiatives across all categories to enhance service delivery, promote new revenue streams and drive economic development. I’m excited about that, “said Ruthbea Yesner, a VP focused on smart cities. In IDC government insights and statements. “Recognized as the industry benchmark for smart city success, the annual SCNAA provides governments with a working framework to enhance the attractiveness, services and economic opportunities of cities, states and countries, providing government services. Focus on the increasingly important role of technology for reorganization. Citizens’ needs and expectations. “

Beyond Pittsburgh, another Technical.ly market boasts the initiative of being selected as a finalist. In Baltimore, the City of Baltimore’s Virtual Snow Operations Dashboard has been nominated for the Management category, and the Transform Howard Program in nearby Howard County, Maryland has been nominated for the Education category.

Winners of each award will be decided by open ballot until 5 pm Eastern Standard Time on Sunday, March 13. The final winners will be announced at the Smart Cities Connect conference in Columbus, Ohio from April 4th to 7th.

The Sophie Burkholder who votes here is a 2021-202 corps member of the Report for America, an initiative of the Groundtruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. This position is supported by the Heinz Foundation. -30-

