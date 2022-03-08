Check out Pittsburgh’s technology and education leaders at this year’s SXSW Festival





This was one of the first major events canceled in March 2020 in response to the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, South by Southwest (SXSW), although small, will return directly to Austin.

The 10-day pre-pandemic festival was known for bringing together entertainers, technicians, education specialists and other innovators from diverse backgrounds to discuss the future of the industry. This year’s festival will feature a number of Pittsburgh technical leaders at panel and pitch competitions.

Below you will see some of the highlights to catch from them if you are in Texas for the festival. However, some can be streamed.

Kit Mueller

Stronghold Digital Mining VP of RustBuilt Pittsburgh and Corporate Development Kit Mueller attended a panel on the general use of Web3 at SXSW during the first full day of an event hosted by Blockchain Creative Labs, one of the festival’s 2022 sponsors. increase. The panel, called “Web 3 For the Rest of Us,” will take place from noon to 12:45 pm (CST) on Friday, March 11, with ZORA, EM.Co, and Shareability speakers. No description of the event has been announced, but the title and attendees suggest that the discussion will focus on the more routine use and application of blockchain technology in finance, entertainment and marketing.

Tyler Saturday

Remake Learning Director Tyler Samstag, as part of the festival’s International Education Conference, SXSW EDU, from 2:30 pm to 2:50 pm today, “Moonshot: A Bold Idea for the Future of Learning.” Have a brief discussion about. In his talk, we will discuss the 15 winners of Remake Learning’s Moonshot Grants who helped accelerate the future of learning in the post-pandemic world. This story is a catch to get a glimpse into the future of education in Pittsburgh.

Dandin

Dandin, an associate professor and researcher at the Human Engineering Institute at the University of Pittsburgh, will be in a panel discussion on “Technologies that Make Fitness More Familiar” from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm on Friday, March 11. join. CST. Din, who has also been appointed to Pitt’s Department of Biological Engineering and the McGowan Institute for Regenerative Medicine, discusses new technologies that make fitness accessible to people of all abilities, including adaptive sports and wheelchairs designed for activities such as hiking. increase. Other panelists include representatives of Handi Capable Fitness, Livestrong, freelance journalists and disability rights activist Allison Wallis.

Irene Owens

Aileen Owens, Director of Technology and Innovation at the South Fayette Township School District, will give a presentation on Wednesday, March 9th, from 5pm to 6pm in a panel discussing recent and upcoming collaborations between education and business. I will do it. This discussion, entitled “Rethinking Education in a Disturbed Economy,” focuses specifically on the development of computer science and STEAM programs and engineers in Appalachia, partially funded by the PAsmart Advancing grant. ..

Lori Delale-O’Connor, Medina Jackson, Anneliese Martinez, Jason Orr

These four Pittsburgh Education Specialists will be presenting together on Tuesday, March 8th, from 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm, “The Shift of Power in Educational Research and Development.” Black and Latin Education is one of the only events at this year’s SXSW Festival, with exclusive participation by speakers with connections to Pittsburgh, Lori Delare O’Connor, Medina Jackson, Anerise Martinez and Jason O. Gather to share experiences, curiosity, etc. in promoting innovation as a person for black and Latin youth. On behalf of the University of Pittsburgh School of Education, Pitt’s PRIDE Program, Andy Warhol Museum, and Propel Homestead Charter School, these education specialists convene on ways to make the world of academic research and development more diverse and equitable.

Patrick McKenna

One AmericaWorks founder, Patrick McKenna, will give a presentation on Thursday, March 10th, from 9:30 am to 10:30 am in a face-to-face and online discussion on “Building an Innovation Hub Outside Silicon Valley.” I will do it. McKenna herself is no longer based in Pittsburgh, but One America Works is still headquartered here and has contributed to the growth and talent discovery of many Pittsburgh companies. Participating in McKenna at the panel will be representatives of the Tulsa Innovation Lab, PBS NewsHour and the City of Miami.

Nadi Rikurumi

Nadyli Nuez, Executive Director of Ascender PGH, does not attend SXSW, but was a member of the Pitch Advisory Board of the 2022 SXSW Pitch Competition. She and several people from companies, accelerators and other tech community hubs around the world gathered to support the competition and startups within it (in the enterprise and smart data categories of competition, such as the DC-based cybersecurity company KeyCaliber). Compete). Known for his leadership in community building and startup support and incubation, Nuez was the only representative from the Advisory Board from Pittsburgh.

Ivo Stivoric

Ivo Stivoric, a member of Google’s senior leadership team at Moonshot Factory, will be a judge for the 2022 SXSW Pitch Competition. The contest’s web page stated that he was based in Pittsburgh, but his LinkedIn profile says he’s in the San Francisco Bay Area. Regardless of his current location, Stivoric is renowned in Pittsburgh as a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University. He co-founded an Interaction Design Studio at the University’s Old Institute for Complex Engineering Systems. Stivoric is also one of the co-founders of BodyMedia, a biometric startup that was acquired by Jawbone in 2013 for about $ 100 million. Stivoric led the Jawbone office in Pittsburgh until he set out for his current role at X in 2015. He is the only representative of the Jury from Pittsburgh and is responsible for assessing the innovation and feasibility of each pitch.

Click here to find more speakers related to Pittsburgh at this year’s SXSW Festival. Also, click here for more information on the SXSW EDU schedule.

Sophie Burkholder is a 2021-202 corps member of the Report for America, an initiative of the Groundtruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. This position is supported by the Heinz Foundation. -30-

Sophie Burkholder is a 2021-202 corps member of the Report for America, an initiative of the Groundtruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. This position is supported by the Heinz Foundation.

