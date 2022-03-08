Eight Technology Trends for Innovative Leaders in the Post-Pandemic World Sting in Europe-Important News and Insights on European Politics, Economy, Diplomacy, Business and Technology





(Credit: Splash release)

This article was brought to you thanks to the cooperation of European Sting and the World Economic Forum.

Author: James Forsyth, South Asia / ASEAN Community Leader, Member Relations, Young World Leader, World Economic Forum

COVID-19 has changed the way we live, work and consume. These changes have led to an explosive growth in new technologies and innovations that have forced the rapid adaptation or disappearance of businesses. We asked eight young global leaders how they would leverage them. Technology trends and innovations will make us a better leader in 2022.

Historically, an era of great crisis leads to an era of great innovation. During the crisis, we are faced with the opportunity to think differently and create rapid changes that can have long-term implications. The COVID-19 crisis is no exception. According to a study by McKinsey & Company, COVID-19 has dramatically accelerated the adoption of new technologies, many of which remain here.

Organizations were forced to adopt new technologies overnight to survive. Otherwise, you run the risk of becoming irrelevant. As a result, over the last two years, almost every sector has changed the way we interact with customers and do business.

In the process of a pandemic, advances in AI, robotics, and automation are accelerating. New biosensors with automatic temperature checking and AI face mask detection are now being adopted in locations around the world. Jobs lost during the pandemic are being replaced by robots and AI faster than ever.

An mRNA vaccine derived from a technology that was considered fringe a while ago was developed and deployed to billions of people in a fraction of the time of the normal vaccine development process. Implementing digital infrastructure in all industries has revolutionized the way we work, enabling new collaboration across regions and sectors.

Estimator of data created per minute on the Internet in 2021. Source: Statista.

This rapid and compulsory adaptation can be costly. The road to digitalization is sometimes out of reach, especially for small businesses. A recent World Economic Forum survey found that 40% of SMEs surveyed stopped working during a pandemic, leading to layoffs and other cost-cutting measures.

Today’s leaders face the challenge of making difficult decisions that can seriously impact employees and their well-being in a highly uncertain environment. The sheer volume of data created on the Internet, such as the increasingly frequent and costly cyberattacks, also creates new risks.

What our young world leaders are familiar with is that it’s easy to lead when the times are going well, but when you have to confront what you believe in, you have real responsibility. increase. Responsible leaders really shine in times of crisis. With this in mind, we asked eight young world leaders how to leverage technology to innovate and become better leaders in 2022.

Better strategic planning with game theory and AI

Auctionomics, Co-founder and CEO, Silvia Console Battilana

New computing and AI tools are already being used by business leaders to guide strategic decisions. In the next 10 years, this software will be more powerful and will be applied in new and different settings. Built on the math of game theory, AI tools take advantage of innovative calculations that power chess engines.

But they are no longer limited to simple zero-sum games. Today’s AI can solve much more complex (and more human) problems by identifying invisible patterns and finding new paths to strategic goals. AI analytics are essential for tomorrow’s leaders, as they are already being used to help telecommunications companies compete in high stakes auctions and to evaluate corporate structures by CEOs.

More information, better management

Zachary Bogue, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Data Collective (DCVC)

Readers need real-time data. Credit: Freepik.

Leaders’ access to new information is growing at an alarming rate. To effectively lead beyond the 2020s, businesses and governments need to capture, analyze, and act on this data in real time. However, unless properly managed, the flow of information cannot be used to guide decisions and can even hinder leadership.

The new tool combines better access to data with better platforms to view, summarize, and analyze data. Satellite startups not only provide better time resolution, but also change detection algorithms to identify critical developments in vast terrain. Machine learning enables state-of-the-art analysis of streaming data while providing a data catalog that helps you understand the database architecture of complex large enterprises built over time. The customized Internet of Things network detects and reports input across distributed networks, but automatically predicts problems. Good information is the foundation of sound leadership that requires more data, but it’s also the right technology to make it work.

Road mapping, agility, data-first decision making

Christina K. Lopes, CEO and Founder, The One Health Company

Here are three leadership lessons I learned in Silicon Valley. Agile; data-first decision making. Tech is obsessed with the roadmap that distinguishes what must come first. Saying no is the most important. Agility means flexibility and movement despite obstacles. Unblock friction instead of filling in problems at daily stand-up meetings. DataFirst evaluates data-driven hypotheses (against assumptions / biases). The combination of these lessons creates a feedback loop that allows the organization to move quickly in the right direction and avoid uncertainty along the way. The application of technical principles has helped tackle cancer in dogs and humans tied to laces.

What is the World Economic Forum doing about the Fourth Industrial Revolution?

The World Economic Forum was the first forum to draw the world’s attention to the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the current period of unprecedented change driven by rapid technological advances. Policies, norms and regulations have been unable to keep up with the pace of innovation, increasing the need to close this gap.

The Forum established the Fourth Industrial Revolution Network Center in 2017 to prevent new technologies from harming humanity in the future. Headquartered in San Francisco, the network opened centers in China, India and Japan in 2018, and is rapidly establishing affiliate centers operating locally in many countries around the world.

World Economic Forum | 4th Industrial Center Center…

The global network works closely with government, corporate, academia, and civil society partners to create artificial intelligence (AI), self-driving cars, blockchain, data policies, digital trade, drones, the Internet of Things (IoT), and precision. Medical and environmental innovation.

Find out more about the groundbreaking work the Fourth Industrial Revolution Network Center is doing to prepare for the future.

Would you like to help us shape the Fourth Industrial Revolution? Contact us for information on how to become a member or partner.

Amplify human insights and talents using technology

Sara Chen, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Beyond the Billion & The Billion Dollar Fund for Women

If the pandemic taught us something, it means that a leadership revolution is needed to deal with the unprecedented reality. More than ever, technology is playing a key role in helping leaders reshape our way of working and living and solving some of the world’s most difficult challenges. Advances in robotics, AI, data, and analytics have automated operations that provide accuracy and scalability.

Today, digital infrastructure has largely replaced the physical workplace, allowing leaders to build a more productive and balanced workforce with asynchronous work schedules. In the world of ventures, technology has leveled the competition by removing the prejudices that worked against founders and funders that would otherwise have been overlooked. The next challenge is to continue to build common goals while using technology to amplify human insights and talents.

Technology to keep employees connected, safe and productive

Happioh.com, Co-founder and CEO, Soulaima Gourani

Hybrid work is the future. Credit: Pexels.

Astonishing data show that one in five people waste more than one-third of their time at work, and 52% of all workers experience burnout. Leaders need to find ways to protect employee valuable time and organizational excellence and reduce repetitive tasks. Hybrid work has challenged leaders around the world. Some want to go back to the “good old days.”

Innovative, forward-looking companies are implementing new software, hardware, AI, and other technological advances to keep employees connected, secure, productive, and attract talent. There is no denying the incredible impact of workplace technology on traditional offices and how it continues to disrupt the future of work.

AI can maximize profits and accelerate inclusive growth

CircleUp, President and CEO, Nick Talwar

At CircleUp, AI uses data and heuristics to support investment decisions and determine which entrepreneurs and small businesses are ready to win. Our platform also serves as a source of profit by historically revealing the biases that block profits and inclusions in human-led investment processes. AI is the driving force for finding the best business to invest in, regardless of geography, gender or race.

To date, 50% of the investment has been directed to women and 35% to people of color, maintaining the results of the top quarter ventures and a bad debt rate of less than 2%. In 2022, we aim to continue our journey from a demonstration model to scaled players and show you how AI can maximize profits and accelerate inclusive growth.

Cybersecurity is a pillar of trust in the digital economy

Shira Kaplan, Founder and CEO of Cyverse AG

MarketsandMarkets.com predicts that the global cybersecurity market will grow from $ 138 billion in 2017 to $ 232 billion by 2022, with a CAGR of 11%. In Israel alone, cybersecurity startups raised $ 8.8 billion during 2021. In 2022, Cyverse AG will adhere to its commitment to protect the European digital economy from Tier 1 enterprises to SMEs with next-generation cybersecurity. solution.

At the same time, we will continue to invest heavily in early stage cybersecurity technology through Cyverse Capital. Cybersecurity is a pillar of trust in the digital economy. It was on a mission to build a cyber-secure future for European companies.

Strengthen data insight-based decision making

Laure Forgeron, Swiss Re Insurance Company, Managing Director of P & C Faculty EMEA

We all make daily decisions in our personal or professional life based on our instincts, experiences, or patterns. The reinsurance industry has access to large amounts of data that can be used for decision making to better manage and develop human resources. Recognizing and enhancing decision patterns based on data insights is paramount to making decisions more efficiently in the future.

To do this in our daily operations in 2022, my team will support the development of data platforms and leverage data insights more systematically when choosing risks. There is no doubt that the success of digital transformation needs to be closely linked to team skill improvement and high empowerment in data literacy. The combination of Swiss Re’s excellent data and my team’s ability to generate insights from that data is our key differentiator in helping our clients succeed. I am interested in and excited about my future learning journey.

