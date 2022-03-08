Russian hackers, including Fancy Bear targeting Ukraine and its allies, say Google





Google has been engaged in spying, phishing campaigns and other attacks targeting Ukraine and its European allies in recent weeks by Russian hackers familiar to law enforcement agencies, including Fancy Bear. He says he saw it.

Key point: According to Google’s threat analysis group, Fancy Bear sent a phishing email to Ukrainian media company UrkNet. The company also states that Belarusian hackers attempted to steal credentials from Ukrainian and Polish organizations. Russian and Ukrainian hackers have traded online attacks since the invasion began.

Google’s Threat Analysis Group has focused on hacker sabotage and issuing warnings to users, and Russian hacking unit Fancy Bear (also known as APT28) has sent a phishing email to Ukrainian media company UkrNet over the past two weeks. Said it was.

Russia refuses to use hackers to chase enemies. Phishing messages are intended to steal account login information from users, so hackers can compromise the targeted computer or online account.

Google did not reveal whether any of the attacks were successful.

Google said the ghostwriter / UNC1151, described as a threat actor in Belarus, was trying to steal account credentials through phishing attempts against Polish and Ukrainian government and military organizations.

Ukrainian cybersecurity officials said last month that hackers from nearby Belarus were targeting the personal email addresses of Ukrainian military personnel “and related individuals.”

Google also explained that Mustang Panda, or Temp.Hex, which the company is based in China, has a virus in “European entities” with filenames such as “The EU situation borders Ukraine.zip.” He said he was sending an attachment containing.

Google described this effort as a departure from Mustang Panda’s standard focus on Southeast Asian targets.

Russian and Ukrainian hackers have traded online attacks, such as tampering with government websites, since Russia invaded Ukraine last month.

Ukraine is publicly calling on the hacker community to protect its infrastructure and conduct cyber spying missions against Russian troops.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is the largest military attack on European countries since World War II.

