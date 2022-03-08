Damstra Technology Wins SNMPE2021 Technology Innovation Award





Peru’s Mining, Oil and Energy Association elects Damstra as “2021 International Outstanding Supplier”

Melbourne, Australia, March 7, 2022 / PRNewswire /-Damstra Technology, a global leader in end-to-end contractor management software solutions based in Australia, has recently been named a winner in the “International Supplier of Excellence” category. , Received the award. 2021 Innovation Award from the National Mining, Petroleum and Energy Society (SNMPE). It is a private organization that represents and organizes all companies operating in these industries. It is run through various technical committees, commercial committees, support committees, departmental committees, and legal committees, publishes analysis, statistics, and hosts events and awards.

SNMPE’s Innovation Commission has selected Damstra as the Enterprise Protection Platform (EPP) as a superior technology solution to meet the strategic, tactical, and operational needs of companies in Peru’s mining and energy sectors. .. This award identifies, emphasizes and rewards technological developments and innovations that have a positive impact on the competitiveness, productivity and sustainability of companies in these industries.

The criteria include the degree of differentiation and innovation of Damstra solutions for these sectors, their strategic value, how to successfully address problems and opportunities through innovation, how to implement and cost benefits, and global issues in the mining industry. Included scalability to do. industry.

The award includes special paintings by renowned Peruvian artist Cherman Kino, unique trophies, and publications on the Minergy Connect and SNMPE platforms. These lists recognize Damstra as a winner of SNMPE’s more than 140 membership organizations. These organizations share challenges and solutions that help modernize and deploy technologies that benefit them across the mining and energy sectors.

“We are very proud of Damstra to receive this Technology Innovation Award,” said Christian Damstra, CEO and Founder of Damstra Technology. “It not only creates us additional market awareness in Latin America, but this is a huge win for our enterprise protection platform and the tremendous value this integrated approach provides to our customers. . “

About Damstra Technology Damstra, ASX: DTC operates a variety of software solutions that help businesses connect and protect their organizations, introducing safety, e-learning, solos, digital forms and wealth management to Damstra’s enterprise. Secure employees with a protection platform (EPP), access control, and predictive safety analysis. There is also an element of hardware integration with wearables with workplace-based terminals, gates, and smartwatches. For more information, please visit www.damstratechnology.com.

