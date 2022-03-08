Find Free or Low Cost Laptops and Computers | Innovation and Technology Offices





Blog post by Spencer Duncan, Digital Equity Vista in the Innovation and Technology Office

Making Philadelphia accessible to your device is an important goal of the Philadelphia Digital Equity Plan.

According to experts, inadequate access to large screen devices, desktops, laptops, or tablet scans has a negative impact on people of all ages. According to a survey, 19% of Philadelphia households have not yet used a computer, which is essential for full participation in today’s society.

This post shows resources for residents to get free or low cost devices.

Do you need a computer?

1. Invoke the digital navigator. Digital Navigators are digital support staff who provide one-on-one, dedicated, dedicated support to households regarding access to and use of technology. Philadelphia Digital Navigators works closely with the CitysPHLDonateTech initiative. This initiative requires residents and businesses to donate, recycle and provide computers to families and people in need throughout Philadelphia. If you are a resident who does not have a computer and cannot afford one, calling a digital navigator is your best first step.

Digital navigators also help Philadelphia access free or affordable internet services. This blog post provides information on PHL ConnectED and other affordable internet options. Digital Navigator will help you sign up for these programs. Find contact information for your digital navigator in this blog post.

2. Get free or low cost devices through affordable connectivity programs. This federal program offers one-time benefits of up to $ 100 discounts on devices from participating Internet service providers and up to $ 30 per month on Internet services. Please visit acpbenefit.org to apply.

Not all internet service providers offer devices. ACP benefits are available for devices only or for both devices and Internet services. However, if you want to take advantage of both, you need to get your device and the Internet from the same provider. Digital navigators help you sign up and get the benefits your household needs.

3. The Philadelphia school district rents out Chromebooks to students from kindergarten to high school in need. If your child hasn’t received a Chromebook, you can contact the school office. If your Chromebook doesn’t work, please contact the School District Parents and Family Technology Support Hotline (215-400-4444). For more information on how to get support for your student’s Chromebook, visit the school district’s website.

4. Get a free or low cost computer from one of the remanufacturers in these countries. The following groups offer affordable devices through purchases or lottery tickets. These groups also offer significant discounts for nonprofits to buy devices in bulk for computer labs or distribute them to individuals.

human-IT connects low-income individuals and nonprofits to technology, the Internet and digital training. Qualified individuals can buy low-priced computers. Desktops start at $ 55 and laptops start at $ 85. We offer free shipping, 1 year of unlimited technical support, and 1 year of hardware warranty. These are ACP certified providers and can provide both device and internet access via mobile hotspots. human-IT also works with schools and nonprofits that require more than 50 computers to carry out mass transit. To organize this, please contact [email protected] PC for People provides qualified individuals with low-cost devices, internet, technical support, and digital literacy training. Desktops start at $ 75 and laptops start at $ 100. They offer free shipping and a one year warranty included in the purchase. These are ACP certified providers, providing both device and internet access via mobile hotspots. Individuals can call or email the one-on-one support hotline through the Digital Education Call Center (651) 800-9097 or [email protected] Computers, internet, etc. Comp-u-dopt forms a partnership to collect, refurbish and distribute device donations to families with children through the lottery system. Device distribution events occur nationwide, including ongoing events in Philadelphia through a partnership with the Urban League. To qualify for a computer, you need to disable it at home. You also need a child (up to 20 years old) with a kindergarten to high school education in the Philadelphia region. No one will be asked to pay for the service. All distributed devices come with 2 years of free technical support and 2 years of warranty. Philadelphians can find more information here, including how to register for lottery events.

If you need help reaching any of these groups, please contact your digital navigator.

