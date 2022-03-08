International retailers “verify” Ryzen 75 700X and 4000 series Renior-X CPUs





In a recent Facebook post, Philippine retailer TechMovers will soon launch AMD’s rumored Ryzen 7 5700X, Ryzen 5 5600, 5500, 4500, and Ryzen 3 4100, with AMD’s production facility to produce the new Ryzen SKU. Announced ready to start.

So far, these chips have only appeared in rumors, but TechMovers is the first official retailer to announce that these chips are genuine products. We are sending a message to the company about further evidence related to the existence of these CPUs and are waiting for a response. Unfortunately, I haven’t received a reply yet, so take the news with a grain of salt.

A few days ago, a report on the new low-end Ryzen 5000 model was posted on Twitter. The rumors stem from a post by @Zed__Wang claiming that AMD will launch the Ryzen 7 5700X, Ryzen 5 5600, and Ryzen 5 5500 in March.

Except for the number of cores and threads for each SKU, the leakers did not share detailed specifications. However, it is reported that the 5700X comes with 8 cores and 16 threads, the Ryzen 5 5600 comes with 6 cores and 12 threads, and the Ryzen 5 5500 comes with 6 cores and 6 threads.

If these details apply, these specific model numbers and their respected core configurations share a pattern very similar to the corresponding Zen 2 3700X, 3600, and 3500. If AMD shares the same pattern as the Ryzen 5000, you can expect all three. A chip featuring 65W TDP and lower clock speeds than the Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 5 5600X. The Ryzen 5 5500 may have a lower clock speed than the 5600, but the main difference is the lack of threads.

Pricing remains a mystery, but it’s not hard to conclude that all three chips are cheaper than their top peers.

New Renior-XRyzen 4000 CPU

Perhaps even more surprising is the reported introduction of the Ryzen 5 4500 and Ryzen 3 4100. Given that AMD’s more advanced Ryzen 5000 series CPUs are beginning to show the era and the company has Zen 4 models, these Zen 2 chips are a strange sight. About the short-term roadmap. (Not to mention the Ryzen 4000 APU.)

The updated Ryzen 4000 series rumors began and ended with one post on the Chiphell forum, which was featured in early December last year. Rumor has it that AMD was planning to restart Zen 2 with a new lineup codenamed Renior-X. These are brand new, budget-friendly CPUs that lack integrated graphics.

I don’t know anything about Renoir-X except that it is supposed to be based on the old Zen 2 architecture. For beginners, Vanilla Renior was the codename for AMD’s Ryzen 3000 series CPUs and APUs running on Zen 2.

At best, X Monica presumes that AMD is using some sort of updated “Zen 2+” architecture, perhaps with higher clock speeds in mind. This will give the Ryzen 3 4100 and Ryzen 5 4500 better performance than the Ryzen 3 3100/3300X and Ryzen 5 3500/3500X.

However, given that AMD used its name to represent an OEM-only Zen 2 part with integrated Vega graphics, the Ryzen 4000 brand is a strange choice. It’s rumored that the Renoir-X doesn’t have an integrated graphics engine, so it remains a mystery why AMD puts these chips under the umbrella of the Ryzen 4000. However, given that there is no number gap between 4000 and 5000, AMD is the only option. Given that these chips have a more advanced Zen 2 architecture, the Ryzen 3000 brand is too old.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tomshardware.com/news/international-retailer-confirms-ryzen-7-5700x-renior-x

