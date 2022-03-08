World of Warcraft is getting a new expansion in April, mobile game in May





Blizzard Entertainment is gearing up to reveal a new set of Warcraft related announcements in the coming months. The studio released a roadmap detailing a new expansion for WoW and an upcoming mobile game.

On March 15, 2022, Blizzards online card battle game, Hearthstone is getting a new expansion, which is essentially the first of three to come within the entire year. Until then, players can continue watching Hearthstone Grandmasters (Esports tournament) on YouTube to earn exclusive in-game drops. There is a Warcraft tournament as well, titled Arena World Championship, which begins on March 18.

A month later, the company will reveal the next major expansion coming to World of Warcraft, following the Shadowlands DLC (downloadable content) in November 2020. The expansion is coming to a close with the final chapter / content update – Eternitys End, where players can venture into the new land of Zereth Mortis.

The next expansion is on the horizon.

Join us. April 19.

https://t.co/u5mEMf2WYj pic.twitter.com/dOIyAFBjcM

World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) March 7, 2022

The project was first seen in Activisions quarterly earnings report, which mentioned, Blizzard is planning substantial new content for the Warcraft franchise in 2022, including new experiences in World. of Warcraft and Hearthstone, and getting all-new mobile Warcraft content into players hands for the first time.

Blizzards previous experience on the mobile platform has been in Hearthstone, which shares a somewhat connected universe with Warcraft lore. WoW functions on a recurring monthly payment system that unlocks new levels and characters – post level 25. The company will be forced to comply with Apples policies that effectively ban apps that run third-party stores.

Blizzard will be required to let go of the 30 percent feedback they earn from in-game purchases, and therefore might even raise the prices on select items. The companys previously announced mobile outing, Diablo Immortal was set to launch in 2021, but got delayed to accommodate changes and feedback from an alpha test.

According to Activisions report, the mobile game concluded its public testing and has received positive feedback. Not to mention, Blizzard also has an original, unnamed survival game in the works, for which, they are currently recruiting new talent.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/gaming/world-of-warcraft-is-getting-a-new-expansion-in-april-mobile-game-in-may-7806925/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos