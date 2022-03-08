Apple Event March 2022: iPhone SE 3 5G, iPad Air 5, and all other expectations





Apple will be hosting an event today, March 8th. This will be the company’s first event in 2022 and will reportly be the biggest and busiest year for product launches. Today’s event has the potential to launch these launches with the introduction of new, affordable iPhones, new iPads, and multiple Mac products. However, the spotlight is on the new iPhone SE 3. This is expected to be Apple’s cheapest 5G iPhone.

The event scheduled for today is called Peak Performance, as you can see in Apple’s invitation. In India, it will start at 11:30 pm (IST) and will be available on the Apple website, Apple TV app, and YouTube.

Apple now seems to hint at device performance upgrades, but using the word peak instead of peak makes me curious about what the company has. Is it Apple’s saying that the cheapest iPhone runs as fast as the iPhone 13 and comes with 5G? Or does Apple imply that it’s ready for a new silicon chip that may be found in new Mac products? Anything is possible. Rumors also point out these things.

As for its value, Apple is likely to announce multiple products at today’s event, so let’s share all the rumors about the March 8 event.

iPhone SE 3 5G

Some rumors suggest that the third-generation iPhone SE will make a big difference in both processor and camera performance. However, while hardware improvements are primarily appealing to buyers, the iPhone SE 3 can stick to older designs. In other words, in 2022, the brand new iPhone SE3 may still have a thick bezel and a huge chin. The design can be the same as the 2nd generation iPhone SE (iPhone SE 2020).

The iPhone SE 3 5G may have the same A15 Bionic chipset that was found in last year’s flagship iPhone 13 series. This is a big change. That’s because the iPhone SE has always been a budget-friendly option in the iPhone lineup, and Apple needs to grow its user base. The release cycle of the iPhone SE model is also changing rapidly. The first iPhone SE was launched in 2016, while the second model, the iPhone SE 2020, came out in 2020. So it took Apple four years to update the iPhone SE. But with today’s launch, there’s only a two-year gap between two consecutive iPhone SE models.

Other rumors about the iPhone SE 3 5G show 64GB of base storage and up to 256GB of storage options. The color variations of the iPhone SE 3 5G may be the same as the iPhone SE 2020: white, black, and red. Well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple plans to ship 25 to 30 million units in 2022. This means that you have a big bet.

Obviously, 5G will be a highlighted feature, but there’s no information on whether the upcoming iPhone SE will have better battery life. The existing iPhone SE is cost-effective, but the battery life is not that long. Battery life is a major concern, especially as the design of the 3rd generation iPhone SE is expected to be the same, as 5G consumes more battery power.

The price of the iPhone SE 35G is expected to be the same as the iPhone SE 2020. Rumor has it that the starting price is $ 399, about 40,000 rupees, considering how Apple converts dollars to Indian rupees.

iPad Air 5

With the exception of the iPhone SE 3 5G, Apple has the potential to refresh the compact iPad at today’s event. The iPad Air was finally updated in 2020 with an iPad Pro-like design, thin bezel, flat edge, support for Apple Pencil 2, a USB-C port, and a wake button with new Touch ID. But even this design is out of date, and it looks like Apple is trying to change it.

Beyond design, Apple has the potential to bring new hardware to the iPad Air lineup. Rumor has it that future iPad Airs may use the latest A15 Bionic processors that support 5G (limited to less than 6GHz). This will dramatically improve Airs performance, but other things like Face ID may not yet be available on the iPad Air.

MacBook Air

Apple revamped the MacBook Air with an M1 processor in 2020. Almost two years later, today Apple was able to refurbish the MacBook Air. This time, powering the MacBook Air may be the successor to the M1 processor. Apple’s new silicon processor, sometimes referred to as the M2, is expected to significantly improve performance, especially when it comes to graphics.

However, don’t expect the performance level of the M2 chip to be as high as the performance level of the M1 Max or M1 Pro chip on the MacBook Pro. By design, the MacBook Air may have a notched display, similar to the MacBook Pro.

mac mini

Another Mac product that could be upgraded at today’s event is the Mac mini. There are rumors that Apple may announce a new Mac mini with the latest processor. Future Mac minis will be able to use the M2 processor, but it’s possible that a high-end Mac mini with a fine-tuned version of the M1 Max will arrive at today’s event. This high-end model may be known as the Mac mini Pro. There may have been some changes to the design of the Mac mini, but most of them are chassis-related and could eventually have a space gray finish.

Mac Studio

There are strong rumors that Apple will launch a new category of Macs called Mac Studio. It’s essentially a combination of Mac mini and Mac Pro for professional work. According to the report, Mac Studio has three configurations, and the top-end variant may have a powerful M1 Max processor. Apple may also launch a new display called Studio Display with a 27-inch panel. This could be an upgrade to Pro Display XDR.

iMac

Apples iMac saw the biggest update last year, but this year Apples desktop computers could literally grow. If you believe the rumors, the iMac could be a bigger 27-inch model. In addition, Apple can equip this Mac with the new Apple Silicon Processor. However, there are some reports suggesting that the 27-inch iMac may be available later this year. So, if not today, I hope this iMac will be available later this year.

Another possibility is that Apple could restart the iMac Pro today. You might be surprised that the iMac Pro was discontinued a year ago.

AR / VR

There has been speculation since last year that Apple is working on the first mixed reality headset. Headsets could arrive at the end of 2022, according to Bloomberg, but Apple could snoop on the latest information in that category. Anyway, don’t expect AR / VR products to be launched at today’s event.

iOS 15.4

IOS 15.4, which has been in beta for a long time, may finally reach the stable release date. iOS 15.4 provides features such as unlocking Face ID with the mask turned on.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/technology/features/story/apple-march-8-event-iphone-se-3-5g-ipad-air-5-and-everything-else-to-expect-1922033-2022-03-08 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos