Where to Buy Vodka at Drake and Justin Bieber’s Super Bowl Rider – Billboard

From Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila to Post Malone’s Maison No. 9 Rose, there’s no shortage of young stars to launch alcohol brands these days. But few brands have celebrity approval as fast as Sunny Vodka, DJ Zack Bia’s new Cali-style vodka brand, social media star Stas Karanikolaou, and Global Brand Equities.

Officially launched online this week through select stores and sites such as GoPuff.com, vodka is a rider for the February Drake and Justin Bieber Super Bowl party, with Jenner himself at a Los Angeles hotspot with Kara Nikolau. Celebrated the launch of Sunny Vodka. Nice guy last week. Signs stating “Sunset is always sunny” are lined up at Sunset Boulevard, further enhancing the hype of West Hollywood-based brands.

Sunny Vodka has a huge celebrity and influencer pedigree (founders Bia and Karanikolaou have a total of 11 million followers), but the two are for the brand’s wealthy and famous people. It’s not reserved, it’s vodka for everyone. In short, their mission from best friend to business owner was to “create a community” for fans who “want to drink and sunbathe every moment of life” from “a casual day by the pool”. increase. [to] Home cooking and black tie cases. “

“I love working with our“ family ”at Sunny Vodka,” says Via. “It’s not like approval for people to just add their name. It’s a real lifestyle we live and breathe. We all eagerly aspire responsibly. We are very proud of how much we have contributed to creating a smooth, clean and refreshing quality sunny vodka for you to enjoy. “

Sunny Vodka is vegan, gluten-free, made from 100% US corn, and handcrafted in small quantities in Charleston, South Carolina. Spirit is refined and distilled 6 times and the brand is “California Limestone.” Result: Clean, bright and very smooth vodka on a pallet, whether served alone or as part of a cocktail. (Karanikolaou proposes it as part of Spritz, a driver, or a classic martini.)

“We have made a clear pursuit to ensure that this vodka is made with high quality ingredients, better taste and artistic brand,” Karanikolaou said in the release. “Most importantly, I wanted to make sure it was reasonably priced to help recreate some of the wonderful memories I had with my friends and I while drinking Sunny.”

Sunny Vodka $ 24.99

Bia and Karanikolaou are official partners and brand directors of Sunny Vodka and are working with Global Brand Equities, the same company behind Post Malone’s Rose.

“Sunny vodka isn’t your average spirit. It’s an incredible liquid-centric lifestyle and community-wide,” says James Morrissey, president of global brand equity. “Our co-founders are community building experts and we are proud to partner with them with this amazing brand.”

Sunny Vodka is priced at $ 24.99 in a 750ml bottle. Order shipping online here.

