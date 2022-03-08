Amazon has released the “Live Radio” app Amp. This allows you to play DJs in the Amazon Music Catalog – TechCrunch





Amazon clubhouse rivals have arrived. A major retailer released a new mobile app called Amp on Tuesday. This allows you to take the caller and create a live “radio show” that can act as a DJ by playing tracks from classics from tens of millions of licensed songs on Amazon Music. The title of today’s music. According to Amazon, this app is available in a limited beta in the United States.

“It’s easy to share your voice and your favorite songs with the world on Amp,” read the app’s description on the App Store. “Once you decide on a show title and create a playlist, it only takes a few seconds to stream your radio show,” says Page.

Image credit: Amazon

A new app previously reported by The Verge during development under the name Project Mic represents a slightly delayed entry into Amazon’s live audio market. The app Clubhouse has led the way by establishing a new format for live audio social interaction, but since then the idea has come to Twitter Space, Facebook Live Audio Room, Spotify Green Room, Mark Cuban-backed Fireside and David Sacks. A small startup such as Callin backed by.

However, in most cases, these Clubhouse rivals focus on talk, much like a live podcast. Amazon’s Amp differentiates itself by providing access to a wider Amazon Music catalog. This means Amp users can establish themselves as creators by playing DJs, streaming and chatting about their favorite songs and artists. Alternatively, you can use the app to talk about other things such as sports and pop culture, but you can also curate a selection of music for your listeners and bring live callers.

According to Amp’s App Store, creators can also pre-plan and schedule shows, alert listeners of upcoming shows, control who they talk to when accepting live callers, and more. In particular, creators don’t have to pay labels when accessing the music of the show. Notes are included in the app.

Users can sign in using Amazon credentials or create a new Amazon account to use Amp. Amazon also offers a 24/7 moderation team to review reports and take action in real time.

Amazon announced the arrival of the amp through a blog post (after our publication). The company said its catalog of tens of millions of licensed songs includes those from Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group, and other independent music companies, Beggars Group, Believe, CD Baby, PIAS and more have been added.

As part of the beta, Amp also announces slate for upcoming shows, including Nicki Minaj’s show. Other shows are from Pusha T, singer-songwriter Tinashe, electronic artist and violinist Lindsey Stirling, Travis Barker, Lil Yachty, and Big Boy. Celebrities Tefie Pessoa and Nikita Dragan. Popular radio hosts Zack Sung, Cut Corbett, Christian James Hand, and Gaillas. And Amazon, the writer of the music and culture publication The FADER, says.

“Radio has always been about music and culture,” Amp Vice President John Ciancutti said in a statement about the launch. But imagine if you invented the medium for the first time today. You combine what people love about radio spontaneous conversations, new music discoveries, diverse personalities, and a wide range of programming with everything that technology today has made possible. You make it so that anyone with a love for phone, voice, and music can make their own show. And that’s exactly what it was doing. The amplifier allows you to grab the microphone and run the radio waves. We’re creating a new version of the radio that will dial an infinite number of shows, “he added.

Amazon says the Amp app is currently only available with an access code.

Today, people can download the Amp app from the US iOS App Store, sign up for the waiting list, and subscribe to the Amp newsletter. You can also follow @onamp_ social accounts on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok. Amazon states that it will drop the code on a regular basis to join the app.

Updated: 3/8/22, 9:15 AM ET, information shared by Amazon after publication.

