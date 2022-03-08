Google will launch updates for the new Pixel 6, 6 Pro smartphones in March 2022





Google has begun rolling out new updates for Pixel 6 and 6 Pro smartphones. This extends support for live sharing on Google Duo, especially live captions and live translations.

Now if the user is on a call, you can see the caption of what the other person in the call is saying and re-enter the response that the other party will read out. One is a custom message. You have the option to enter or select a pre-made response.

The new update is an extension of Google’s live captioning capabilities that automatically captions audio on your device.

This update also introduces “NightSight” Google’s exclusive low-light photo mode to Snapchat.

Live translation on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro makes it easy to communicate in different languages. Face-to-face conversations with Spanish, Italian and French speakers can now be translated directly on your smartphone. All translations remain on the device.

The Pixel 6 has a 6.4-inch OLED display and the Pixel 6 Pro has a 6.7-inch LTPO display with variable refresh rates ranging from 10Hz to 120Hz.

Internally, the smartphone is equipped with a Tensor chipset developed in-house by Google. The Tensor chip is equipped with the Titan M2 security chip, which Google says has the highest security layer.

The smartphone comes with Android 12 with a Material You interface, and Google promises security updates for up to 5 years.

When it comes to optics, both phones have a 50MP sensor with an opening of f / 1.85 inches and a sensor size of 1 / 1.3 inches. Both phones have a 12MP ultra-wide camera with a 114 degree FOV.

The Pixel 6 Pro has a third 48MP telephoto camera with 4x optical zoom and 20x digital zoom.

