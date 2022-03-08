Will the iPhone SE update herald the final touch on the iPod?





Rumors are steadily reported that today’s Apple event will bring a 5G-enabled update to the iPhone SE. As a result, some, especially Bloomberg’s scrutinizing Apple reporter Mark Gurman, is urging Apple to keep the current iPhone SE in line for $ 199. Gurman argues that making the iPhone available at such a low price would wonder Apple’s market share in many developing countries. As a bonus, he argues that the iPhone is available at the same price as the iPod touch, removing the market needs of its product and ending what has long felt like a trace product.

Immediately after the Mac revived as the iMac, the iPod entered a new era for Apple. This will eventually shift most of the business to pocket-sized products and remove “computer” from its name. iPods other than iOS were discontinued in 2017, but the iPod name remains on the iPod touch. It’s the cheapest gateway to Apple’s mobile app ecosystem, which has long been positioned as a cheap device for mobile gaming preteens. music.

With a single camera, a small screen, a home button without Touch ID, a large notched bezel, and a headphone jack, iPod touch goes back to the history of the iPhone. The latest 7th generation edition of the A10 Fusion processor was updated in 2019 after a four-year gap and debuted on the iPhone 7 in 2016.

However, despite such a long spec, the iPod touch runs iOS 15 (with at least a subset of related features) and is in many ways more convenient with Apple’s services. Want to take part in an episode of Ted Lasso or turn off your brain in an episode of Severance on Apple TV +? The iPod touch has an app for that, but the Android phone doesn’t. Apple Music + also makes iPod touch a more versatile music player than a standalone iPod. (Paradoxically, the iPod has lost its relevance to being primarily a music player, making the brand’s implications of accommodating potentially diverse experiences more accurate.)

Continuing how Apple’s service initiatives have enriched the iPod touch, the same is true for Apple Arcade games. Many of these games run completely offline and are a boon to Apple’s frequently disconnected handhelds. In addition, the disrespect for DLC and loot boxes at Apple Arcade is in good agreement with the intended cohort of the iPod touch, which is often funded by parents who are wary of such spending. However, the iPod touch’s small screen may not bring justice to epics like the Apple TV + Foundation (or the myriad blockbusters available on other device-compatible streaming services). But the touch is far beyond the era when some games consider gameplay at risk on such a small screen.

Games have long been part of the iPod touch story, which began when mobile games were much simpler. With Switch, even Nintendo has moved away from the Game Boy legacy of pocket-sized gaming devices. The screen size of the 4.7-inch first-generation iPhone SE is smaller than the screen size of flagship devices that can stretch the screen up to 6.7 inches. However, it still shows significant improvements when compared to the 4-inch iPod touch, which does not even reach HD resolution. The iPhone SE without a SIM has some of the same connectivity restrictions as the iPod touch, but many parents may appreciate the ability to connect their device to a cellular network whenever their child wants to step up to a mobile phone. Maybe.

The iPhone and iPod touch have been quite different since they were introduced as close to twins, but the clear aspect of the latter is the lack of cellular radio. Placing the iPhone SE the way Apple deployed the iPod touch can be confusing. Is the phone mainly used offline? Again, how much of the modern iPhone experience reflects what was once associated with phone usage?

