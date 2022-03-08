The new M2-powered MacBook may not stand out at today’s Apple events





Rumors shortly before Apple’s “Peek Performance” event cast doubt on the long-term expectations that Apple will announce a new or updated MacBook model with an M2 chip on Tuesday.

Last month, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple is preparing to launch at least one new Mac at the March 8 event. At that time, Gurman speculated that it would be a high-end Mac mini and / or an updated low-end 13. -Inch MacBook Pro.

That was before I heard rumors about “Mac Studio,” which only appeared in the last few days. Friday’s 9to5Mac reported that Apple is working on a “Mac Studio” device that looks like a cross between the Mac Pro and Mac mini.

Fast forward on Monday, YouTuber Luke Miani shared a new Mac rendering called “Mac Studio.” It will be introduced on March 8th. Gurman has also confirmed that “Mac Studio” machines are “smaller”. The Mac Pro / More Powerful Mac mini is “ready” and may be launched at spring events.

The redesigned MacBook Air isn’t expected until later this year. This leaves a refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro with a new M2 chip, another obvious possibility that will be revealed during Apple’s event. However, Miani said no Mac notebooks would be introduced at the event on Tuesday, and Garman later chilled out about the possibility of an M2-powered Mac being announced alongside the M1 series Mac Studio. Is pouring. , “, Suggesting that what Apple does is” strange. “

Another note: I think it’s strange that the M2 will be announced with the M1 series Mac mini / Mac Studio / Small Mac Pro, so you might need to look for it as part of the May-June cycle. May be. Meanwhile, Apple is currently testing M2Macs (8 CPUs / 10 GPU cores) for App Store apps. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) March 7, 2022

The M2 Apple Silicon Chip Tip was discovered by the latest macOS Monterey 12.3 Beta developer, but confirmed to have an 8-core CPU and an upgraded 10-core GPU, but not necessarily with M2. It doesn’t mean MacBook. It’s spring. So it may be wise to ease the expectation that a new Mac notebook will be announced by Apple within a few hours.

For other products that may appear at the event, Apple will announce the new iPhone 13 color, the next-generation version of the iPhone SE, and the improved iPad Air. Apple is also said to announce a new standalone display that could be called the “Studio Display.”

There may also be general release dates for iOS and iPad OS 15.4, as well as news about Apple’s services and macOS Monterey 12.3 to enable universal controls.

The event’s tagline, “Peekperformance,” also prompted suggestions for Apple’s potential to snoop on future products, but it remains purely speculative.

MacRumors will take a closer look at Apple’s event starting at 10 am Pacific time. This includes live blogs on our website and tweets via @MacRumorsLive on Twitter. Check out the guide for a complete overview of everything we expect.

