The low-end iPhone 14 model is said to have a display bezel that is the same size as the iPhone 13.





This year’s low-end iPhone 14 model features a display with the same bezel thickness as the iPhone 13 series, according to unidentified but increasingly compelling sources from Asia.

Apple plans to release low-end 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max models that remain notch this year. According to a post from the Korean blog Naver account “yeux1122”, these models share the same bezel size as last year’s iPhone 13. This is contrary to recent chatter on social media that Apple may be aiming for a thinner bezel. This year is all next generation smartphones.

Apple has been working to reduce the size of the display bezels of a variety of recent products, including the Apple Watch Series 7, iPad mini 6, 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. That, of course, has led to speculation that the iPhone 14 scheduled for fall has the following possibilities:

In 2020, Apple actually trimmed the bezel around the Super Retina XDR display on all iPhone 12 models, slightly increasing the screen-to-body ratio compared to the iPhone 11. However, last year’s iPhone 13 has the same bezel size as the iPhone 12.

If today’s rumors are correct, Apple will focus on keeping the same bezel size, at least on low-end iPhone 14 models, and replacing the Pro and Pro Max model notches with pill-shaped notches and punches. Face ID sensor and camera.

Edges look very thin — Majin Buu (@MajinBuOfficial) March 7, 2022

The Naver blog is the same source of last-minute rumors about the iPad Air 5 and iPhone SE, and could be the source of rumors about “Mac Studio” machines and individual displays. Apple’s “Peak Performance” event begins at 10 am Pacific time.

Popular story

Four Apple Devices Don’t Buy Now New Models Are Imminent

The new Apple product will be unveiled at the company’s “Peek Performance” event on March 8. Therefore, prospects should refrain from purchasing at least four Apple devices currently available until the updated model is launched. Based on reports from trusted sources over the last two years, Apple will announce that it will replace at least four of its current devices with new ones …

Evidence of M2 Apple Silicon Chips Discovered Prior to Tuesday’s Apple Event

Evidence that Apple is testing the M2 Apple silicon chip is expected to make its first debut with the new MacBook Air and the refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro, and was discovered by developers prior to Tuesday’s “Peak Performance” Apple event. As Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported in the latest Power-on newsletter, “Developer Sources” has informed him that Apple has been testing chips for the past few weeks …

Top Story: “Peak Performance” Apple Event Preview

It’s finally time! After a few months of tranquility, Apple is ready to rejuvenate things at its first event in 2022, scheduled for Tuesday, March 8. Read on for an overview of what you should and shouldn’t expect at the event, and even last-minute rumors …

Reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo leaked details of the last and last 5G iPhone SE

Renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shares the six “prediction” of the 3rd generation iPhone SE and offers some new insights into the device details. Repeating information from previous rumors, Kuo claims that the 3rd generation iPhone SE has the same design, A15 Bionic chip, and 5G connectivity as the current model, but with some new ones. There are details. some …

Described as a hybrid of Mac Mini and Mac Pro, “Mac Studio” being developed by Apple

Apple is working on a “Mac Studio” device that looks like a cross between the Mac Pro and Mac mini, according to reports from 9to5Mac, citing unspecified sources that know Apple’s plans. The device has been “added” to the rumored Mac mini and Mac Pro, but is primarily based on the Mac mini. It features “much more powerful hardware” and there are two versions under development.

Alleged “Mac Studio” renders the surface ahead of tomorrow’s “Peek Performance” Apple event

The “Mac Studio” rendering, described as a hybrid of the Mac Pro and Mac mini, was released online just one day before Apple held the “Peek Performance” event. At least one new Mac will be announced at this event. The rendering is shared by YouTuber Luke Miani and shows a Mac mini-like design. The footprints are very similar, but the height is about 4 inches …

The cheaper 27-inch Studio Display is reportedly coming to tomorrow’s Apple event

According to new rumors from YouTuber Luke Milani, Apple’s long-awaited consumer display is set up to be called the “Studio Display,” and will be available during Apple’s “Peek Performance” event tomorrow. In a video showing the upcoming “Mac Studio” rendering, Miani also shares the “Studio Display” rendering. According to YouTuber, who has an unconfirmed track record …

Camera comparison: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

In February, Samsung announced the latest high-end flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Let’s pick up one of the new Samsung devices and compare it to Apple’s finest smartphone, the iPhone 13 Pro Max, to see how the two premium phones compare to the camera. I thought. quality. For more videos, subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel. Galaxy S22 .. ..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2022/03/08/iphone-14-same-size-bezels-iphone-13/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos