Lotus Emira Prototype 2022 Review





Set to drive in 2022 of all cars, the Lotus Emira is one of the most enthusiastic expectations. It’s still a month or so to grab the steering wheel of a fully representative production version, but touring the Heteltest truck in a VP car close to production is a fascinating taster of what we’re looking forward to. am.

As you know, there are two Emira models with Mercedes. AMG’s powerful 2.0-liter 4-cylinder turbomotor and a 3.5-liter Toyota V6 engine with a supercharger previously seen on the Evola and Exige. The latter was sampling and was combined with a 6-speed manual transmission. It could have been made mostly for Evo.

> The final Lotus Elise has been delivered to Elisa Artioli

I was driving the Emira VP-007, an ADAS test vehicle used to develop advanced driver assistance systems. While such technology is new to Lotus, but essential to the Marquis of future EV models, Emira is a car that fills that technology gap with a firm focus on the driver.

When it comes to styling, Emira knocks it out of the park. Its dimensions are larger than its predecessor, most notably when using a 20-inch rim of the same width before and after the first front of the Lotus. Although bulky, it disguises its size with a sharply tightened waistline, thin lights and deeply carved air intakes and vents. It should look great on the road.

The VP-007 specs include a driver pack that includes a limited slip differential in addition to the touring suspension and standard Goodyear F1 tires. The chassis tune is the latest version, but not the final version, so when the car is ready for production, it promises to improve both ride quality (not very noticeable on smooth test trucks) and steering feel.

The first big surprise was when I opened the driver’s door and dropped myself into the seat. For the first time in 25 years, getting in and out of the new Lotus is an easy win. The interior is clean and simple, with a cozy atmosphere. Behind the seat, there is even available space for a coat or laptop bag. The VP-007 comfort spec sheet is not entirely representative, but it does provide decent support. The driving position is great and the low scuttling means a great view of the wheel arch top.

The 3.5-liter V6 with a supercharger supplied by Toyota always sounds good, and the installation of Emira is no exception. The clutch will be heavier, but not too heavy, and the alloy ball top gear lever will be neatly inserted into 1st gear.

Unusually, Emiras’ power-assisted steering is hydraulic rather than electric, which quickly feels different from the EPAS system that has been in use for many years. It has more weight, but as you work from lock to lock and the lateral load increases, the effort required remains consistently true. It takes some getting used to, because the speed of the reaction is natural, fluid and reliable, rather than being hyped and overly alert.

Gently roll your wrist and Emira will quickly peel off to the corners with the coolness of the cucumber. There is no commotion or gnawing in the corners, and there is only one smooth input from the turn-in to the end via Apex. Injects attack energy by applying a more punchy steering input to tighter corners.

When the car starts to absorb lateral load, it feels a little body roll, but when the suspension starts to work, push it into the throttle and it’s a beautiful and progressive transition to the mildest understeer, or subtle and easy. With controllable oversteer, it stays beautifully structured if you want to make the tail work with more aggressive input. As promised, sports mode allows the car to slide properly, but there is always the feeling that the car is being held soft by the electronics.

In terms of performance, it feels as strong as expecting 400bhp and 310lbft for a 1400 + kg car. The gear ratio is short enough to require you to operate the box, but it has enough reach to hold the middle gear and work with torque. Guide the stick in the crossgate upshift should be more careful than in the downshift. Especially if you’re trying to punch from second to third, Lotus thinks there’s a little more work left.

The brake-throttle pedal relationship is perfect, and the V6’s snappy response makes it easy to make snappy changes to your heels and toes. The brakes have a lot of power and progress, and they don’t seem to bother with hammering around Hetel. The pad material is still elaborate, so it promised to feel even more sign-off.

Driving this late-stage prototype confirms that Emira is much closer to the excuseless car Lotus needs. VP-007 certainly refers to a car with a character somewhere between Cayman’s maturity and A110’s purity. We can’t wait to discover exactly where that feature is located later this year.

