The latest launch of Apples is expected to focus on the low-priced iPhone SE





According to analysts, some of the devices Apple is expected to reveal are new versions of the iPhone SE. This is a small smartphone model that Apple uses to make new chips and features available on a budget. (The last version released by Apple started at $ 399 when it debuted in early 2020.)

According to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the update includes support for the company’s first 5G network for the cheapest iPhone and the A15 Bionic chipset currently on Apple’s most expensive smartphones. May include the use of. Catch: Customers reportedly need to use a classic iPhone design with a smaller screen, a single camera, and of course a home button.

Still, some analysts say the relatively retro look of the new iPhone won’t get in the way of selling. In a note to investors, Daniel Ives, managing director of Wedbush Securities, suggests that the iPhone SE to be sold next year is a conservative estimate.

According to Ives and other industry analysts, Apple may also announce a new version of the iPad Air, which was last updated in 2020, like the iPhone SE. The iPad Air is expected to maintain its status as a mid-range tablet option for the company and may use the same processor as the new budget iPhone.

The last time Apple announced the revamped iPad Air, the company took a slightly different approach. Instead of recycling the processor from the old product, Apple teased the new chipset. This chipset will later be used on the iPhone. The company may follow suit this year.

Apple may also announce a new wave of Mac computers that use proprietaryly designed processors. The company began using Apple silicon processors in late 2020, and recently revived popular features such as MagSafe charging and SD card readers for photographers and creators with a new version of the MacBook Pro that wraps desktops and wraps. We have gradually renewed the top lineup. Now, industry observers aren’t sure which model Apple will be launching first, but expect Apple to update at least one computer with a more powerful chipset.

As always, Apple CEO Tim Cook expects to take a few minutes at the beginning of the event to address ongoing business and global issues. This year, it means Cook has a chance to tackle the war in Ukraine and the relationship between his company and Russia.

Apple announced last week that it would stop selling in Russia and limit access to Apple Pay. According to data from market research firm IDC, Apple is the third largest smartphone maker in the country after Samsung and Xiaomi.

